59 percent of Chippewa Falls school district staff feel comfortable returning to campus, district survey says
Chippewa School Board

In the final CFAUSD board meeting before the new school year, the district shared their reopening plan with the public as well as addressing staff concerns about returning to campus amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

 FOR THE CHIPPEWA HERALD

The Chippewa Falls school board is preparing for an unprecedented year and is doing its due diligence to evolve with the constantly changing COVID-19 pandemic.

During the monthly Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District board meeting Tuesday night, the administration shared its 54-page reopening plan with the public.

The plan includes students throughout the district returning to campus five days a week and the implementation of a host of coronavirus spread preventative measures.

While students have been the focus of the reopening plan and how to keep them safe, the faculty throughout the CFAUSD is being heard by the district as well.

A staff survey was conducted to gauge the comfort level of teachers and school staff to determine whether they were comfortable returning to teach amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the results were mixed, board president David Czech said.

“Notable and consistent with the national divide was the question whether the staff member felt comfortable returning to work of which 59% responded yes,” Czech said. “The school board has established an equity committee to address our policies and support the work being done by administration and staff.”

In addition to addressing the district reopening plan and preparing for the 2020-21 school year, the board took time during its meeting Tuesday to recognize the contribution of a member who will not be seeking reelection come the next school board election.

“The board welcomed back former board member and president Amy Mason to thank her for her substantial commitments over the years and recognize her for her contributions to the district’s success,” Czech said.

Mason was elected to the CFAUSD board in 2011 and served for nine years. Her tenure included two years as board president and she successfully completed four terms as a board member.

The next CFAUSD board meeting will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 15.

