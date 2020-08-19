59 percent of Chippewa Falls school district staff feel comfortable returning to campus, district survey says

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Chippewa Falls school board is preparing for an unprecedented year and is doing its due diligence to evolve with the constantly changing COVID-19 pandemic.

During the monthly Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District board meeting Tuesday night, the administration shared its 54-page reopening plan with the public.

The plan includes students throughout the district returning to campus five days a week and the implementation of a host of coronavirus spread preventative measures.

While students have been the focus of the reopening plan and how to keep them safe, the faculty throughout the CFAUSD is being heard by the district as well.

A staff survey was conducted to gauge the comfort level of teachers and school staff to determine whether they were comfortable returning to teach amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the results were mixed, board president David Czech said.

“Notable and consistent with the national divide was the question whether the staff member felt comfortable returning to work of which 59% responded yes,” Czech said. “The school board has established an equity committee to address our policies and support the work being done by administration and staff.”