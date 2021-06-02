 Skip to main content
63 new active cases of COVID-19 announced in Wisconsin Wednesday
63 new active cases of COVID-19 announced in Wisconsin Wednesday

COVID-19
Chippewa County announced six new active cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the total positive cases to 7,479 to date (fewer than 50 cases currently active). No new coronavirus related deaths were announced Wednesday, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 94 lives lost.

There have now been 31,051 negative coronavirus test results and 282 COVID-19 induced hospitalizations (no individuals currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to date. Chippewa County’s risk-level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “high.”

There have now been 675,000 cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin to date (a one day increase of 63 active cases) and 7,875 individuals have passed away statewide to date due to complications with coronavirus (a one day increase of 19 lives lost). 214 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.

Concerned about COVID-19?

