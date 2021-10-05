65 new active cases of COVID-19 in Chippewa County Tuesday

Chippewa County announced 65 new active cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, raising the total positive cases to 9,843 countywide to date (819 cases currently considered active).

No new coronavirus related deaths were announced Tuesday, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 111 lives lost.

There have now been 35,525 negative coronavirus tests administered and 399 individuals hospitalized due to complications with COVID-19 (10 individuals currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to date. The county’s risk level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “severe.”

The state of Wisconsin has now seen 821,000 active cases of COVID-19 statewide to date (a one-day increase of 6,512 active cases), and 8,934 individuals have passed away statewide to date due to complications with coronavirus (a one-day increase of 33 lives lost). 415 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.