66 new active cases of COVID-19 in Chippewa County Friday

Chippewa County announced 66 new active cases of COVID-19 Friday, raising the total positive cases to 9,651 countywide to date (819 cases currently considered active). No new coronavirus related deaths were announced Friday in Chippewa County, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 109 lives lost.

There have now been 35,293 negative coronavirus tests administered and 386 individuals hospitalized due to complications with COVID-19 (10 individuals currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to date. Chippewa County’s risk level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “severe.”

The state of Wisconsin has now seen 810,000 active cases of COVID-19 statewide to date (a one day increase of 2,758 active cases) and 8,888 individuals have passed away statewide to date due to complications with coronavirus (a one day increase of 20 lives lost). 430 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.