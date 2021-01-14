74 new cases of COVID-19 in Chippewa County, 44 pass away in Wisconsin

Chippewa County announced 74 new positive cases of COVID-19 Thursday afternoon, bringing the total to 6,429 cases in the county to-date (386 currently active).

The coronavirus death toll in the county remains at 72.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There have now been 25,852 negative COVID-19 test results in Chippewa County, with 190 people being hospitalized so far (nine currently hospitalized).

Chippewa County remains at a “high” risk level for the spread of COVID-19.

In the state of Wisconsin, the COVID-19 case number sits at 515,821 as of Thursday afternoon with 25,791 of those currently being considered active.

To-date 5,680 individuals have lost their lives due to complications with coronavirus in Wisconsin (a one-day increase of 44).