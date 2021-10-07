78 new COVID-19 cases in Chippewa County Thursday, active cases fall to 638

Chippewa County announced 78 new active cases of COVID-19 Thursday, raising the total positive cases to 9,950 countywide to date (638 cases currently considered active).

No new coronavirus-related deaths were announced Thursday in the county, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 112 lives lost.

There have now been 35,623 negative coronavirus tests administered and 401 individuals hospitalized due to complications with COVID-19 (six individuals currently hospitalized) in the county to date. Chippewa County’s risk level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “severe.”

The state of Wisconsin has now seen 829,000 active cases of COVID-19 statewide to date (a one-day increase of 2,704 active cases), and 8,972 individuals have passed away statewide to date due to complications with coronavirus (a one-day increase of 10 lives lost). 450 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.