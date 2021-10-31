A chance to reap revenge: Special Halloween edition of 'You Finish the Story' features two winners

In the spirit of the season, the River Valley Media Group called out for creative writers to finish a prompt started in our newspapers -- this time featuring spooks, scares and suspense.

Partnering with us on this initiative are the La Crosse Public Library and the Winona Public Library.

The entries each had elements of terror, revenge and haunting revelations, and it was impossible to pick just one to win. In fact, upon receiving a collection of writings from the students of Kathy Wisco's seventh-grade class at Aquinas Middle School, we decided to select both an adult winner and a student winner this round.

Congratulations go to Michael Stolpa, whose story is printed below. Enjoy it along with the story by Adela Piggush of Aquinas.

“Best Served Cold” by Michael Stolpa

It's a dark and stormy night.

Wind howls, shutters shudder and leaves skitter across every street and sidewalk.

Not a drop of rain has fallen, yet, as trick-or-treating begins as the sun nears setting. The suburbs buzz with knots of costumed children and harried parents, raring for a sugar fix in the wake of the past stifling year.

Downtown has already grown rowdy, as adults young and old flit from corner to corner. Neon orange, purple and acidic green mottle their apple-cheeked faces with an over-saturated glow.

The only stillness is found in darkened theaters and houses strung with string and batting in the guise of spider-webs, broken periodically by the jolt and squeal of a jump-scare. So-called "haunted" houses.

All is well.

Well... except for me, because I'm a ghost.

And I have some unfinished business to take care of tonight.

They say the passage of time is fleeting, but that is only true for the living. It is not true for the dead and the damned. It is finally 2021. One hundred years have passed. Things can finally be made right. If not right, then at least even.

1921 was a time for a new beginning. Hillsboro is a lovely place to grow up. The land is so beautiful and the folks were mostly kind. Grampa had moved here during the war between the states. He still rode in the parade every year with a handful of surviving vets. They were honored by our good neighbors. We knew everyone, and everyone knew us. And that was the problem.

It was my 16th birthday on October the 19th. Sixteen is getting old for a rural boy. I had missed the Great War in Europe and a chance to really become a man. I didn’t think I would have any such chance here. Already many of the other colored folks had moved on to bigger cities and more opportunities for jobs and to have their own families. There were scarcely any black folks left, especially young ones. My older brother, Nathan, had talked about moving to Chicago. He was always the first, with me expected to follow and be his shadow. It was time for that to change too.

I’d been doing odd jobs now since I was 12. Didn’t waste my money on soda pop or baseball cards. I hid it in a tin box, buried under the back porch. It was pretty safe. No one ever went under there except me and an occasional raccoon. Some of the boys at school liked to make jokes about us all living together. Another good reason to go.

I had saved up a $123,67. I figured that was a pretty good stake. Old John Swenson had a pretty good old Chevy truck he would sell me for $50. I could go pretty far with the almost $75 I had left. Yep, pretty far. I had heard there was a pretty good negro community up in Saint Paul. I should be able to make that in a day or two.

Swenson had a grandson, Emmitt. I didn’t really like Emmitt. He swore and chewed and some said even liked a little on the corn whiskey that seemed to be around nearly everywhere since real booze was now illegal. But John had offered to fill up the gas tank and throw in an extra full gas can if I dropped his nephew off in La Crosse on the way. I just couldn’t look a gift horse in the mouth.

We got a late start because Emmitt couldn’t seem to get moving real fast. It was kind of cold and wet, like it tends to be in late October. Heck, tomorrow would be All Hallows Eve. I had heard some things about being in La Crosse after sundown so I was anxious to be through there as soon as I could. Unfortunately, my hurry did not seem to include anybody else. We finally got moving after lunch. Any thought of making good time was dashed. Many of the farmers were still traveling in buggies and it seemed all of the services let out just as we traveled through. It was nearly 4 o’clock when we started down into the valley that was home to the City of La Crosse. Traffic was pretty light and the occasional dirty look and rude comment seemed to be diminished by the sight of a white man in the passenger seat.

The boarding house where Emmitt was staying was on the north side of town near the railroad station. He was supposed to start work on Monday. I didn’t think he looked well enough but it wasn’t my concern. Once I dropped him off he was on his own. And not a minute too soon. He had been moaning and complaining, saying he needed some medicine. I knew good and well what he meant by medicine. He even had the gall to ask me to spot him a fiver. That was a no.

By the time we got to the boarding house on Copeland Avenue, it was nearly dusk. I wanted to just drop Emmitt off and skedaddle. Emmitt tried once more to wheedle some money but I held my ground. He said he would be right out to get his bag and disappeared into the boarding house. I was really wanting to get going. After about ten minutes I pulled the parking brake and got out to turn the crank.

Just as I was about to get to it a big hand grabbed my shoulder. That was followed by another and a deep voice asking, “Where do you think you are going, boy?” I told him I just wanted to get out of town and he told me I should have thought of that earlier. My heart started to race. I felt like a rat in a trap, with the farmer coming at me with a shovel. I got slapped, then knocked down and kicked. I was in fear for my life when Emmitt walked around the corner. For the first time, I was actually glad to see him.

For about a minute.

“He’s the one” Emmitt growled. “He’s the one who stole my money and now he is trying to steal my car. Check his pockets.”

It took no time for the big man, who it turned out was a railroad cop, to find my bundle of cash.

“That’s mine,” I cried out, “and so is that car!”

And then the beating started. Nothing I said or did could stop them. They had decided that there was no way I could have a car or that kind of money. The fists were followed by a shovel and I barely remember being dragged down to an old abandoned sub-cellar that hadn’t been used since the turn of the century. They slammed the door and pilled rocks and old bridge timbers on top. I cried myself to sleep. Somewhere deep inside there was a terrible pain. I only prayed to live to see the morning.

Morning never came for me. The doors were never opened. I was bleeding on the inside and did not make it through the next day.

I died just barely 16 years old, All Hallows Eve 1921.

Today is All Hallows Eve 2021. A group of neighborhood boys have found this place and want to open it up. Tonight.

One of those boys is named Swenson. He will be taking my place.

