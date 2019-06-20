An attraction years in the making is finally open for business.
A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday afternoon to celebrate the opening of the new Riverfront Park Amphitheater in downtown Chippewa Falls. City officials, businesses and community members came together to celebrate the park’s opening after years of construction and millions of dollars in investments.
The newly renovated Riverfront Park, which began its renovation in 1999, includes a large amphitheater capable of hosting 3,000 attendees, lighting fixtures, trails, fountains, walkways, fishing locations, picnic benches and accompanying areas, restrooms and a variety of other attractions. The park now will operate similarly to Phoenix Park in Eau Claire, hosting a variety of concerts and community events throughout the year.
One of the presenters at the event, Chippewa Falls Mayor Greg Hoffman said the park is going to be a tremendous addition to the bustling downtown area.
“There’s been a tremendous amount of work done by many individuals and I want to thank each one of them,” Hoffman said. “This is bringing a different dimension to the city of Chippewa Falls. Thank you for your support.”
The renovation of Riverfront Park has been in discussion and under construction for the past two decades and has been organized into three distinct phases. Phase one included purchasing pre-existing structures, removing trees, installing benches, installing utilities and adding bike and hiking paths.
Phase two of the project was completed in 2018 and included the completion of the amphitheater structure with a new lawn. This portion of the project costed $2 million and the city of Chippewa Falls raised the money for the project privately.
Although the ribbon cutting ceremony was held for the second phase additions, the third and final phase will be under construction throughout 2019 as developers plan to add a pavilion for the annual farmers market and add connective pieces to link the Allen Park trails to the new Riverfront Park.
The construction and subsequent ribbon cuttings have been delayed a few times over the past year due to flooding. Former city planner Jayson Smith (who oversaw the introduction of the plans for Riverfront Park) said the area has to be patient with the weather and the park is keeping up well with all things considered.
“We’ve got a ways to go, but we’ve had a lot of weather events we’ve had challenges with,” Smith said. “Give this park a couple of more years, get the turf established and this place is going to be a gem. I think it’s a gem already.”
In addition to daily recreational use by locals, Riverfront Park will play host to the Northwoods Blues Festival Friday and Saturday, it will host the inaugural Riverfront Park concert series featuring local musicians every Sunday throughout the summer and will be a venue for the 150th anniversary of the city of Chippewa Falls celebration on Aug. 11.
The current campaign, which raised over $2 million for the park’s renovation, is currently being helmed by co-chairs Barb and Mike Tzanakis. Barb said she is thankful for all the help and support they received along the road to Thursday night’s ribbon cutting ceremony.
“Thank you to the community, the businesses, the organizations, the groups, the Girl Scouts, the teachers and everybody who made donations,” Tzanakis said. “Without you we wouldn’t be here today, we wouldn’t be enjoying this beautiful day, Howard’s music and all of the music we’re going to hear this weekend. Thank you to everyone who participated through dollars or through helping spread the word. It was a pleasure serving on this committee.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.