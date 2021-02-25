'A freak accident': Firefighter shot while extinguishing house blaze when loaded gun goes off

“Everything (in the surgery) went well from what they said,” Klass said.

“(The wound) was in the lower abdomen. He had damage to the spleen, and he was having problems with his colon. The bullet is still in him. They didn’t take it out. They said it would do more damage to remove it.”

Fredrickson, who has served on the Cornell Fire Department for 16 years, owns a business. He’s also an assistant coach for the Cornell-Lake Holcombe-Gilman wrestling team.

“He’s in great shape, and strong like a bull, and that helped his chances,” Klass said. “He’s down-to-earth and a great guy.”

The Cornell Fire Department has a staff of about 30 firefighters. Nearly all of them attended a gathering Tuesday to discuss the bizarre shooting and share their thoughts.

“We had to talk,” he said. “It was hard for all of us.”

The good news is that because Fredrickson was injured while fighting a blaze, he will receive workman’s compensation.

“Our insurance company has assured us he won’t see a (medical) bill from this,” Klass said. “He’s being taken care of.”