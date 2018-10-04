Students, faculty and staff at Chippewa Valley Technical College this week got a chance to experience a little piece of Buddhist culture.
Beginning Monday and ending Thursday afternoon, a group of Buddhist monks from the Drepung Loseling Monastery in southern India visited the CVTC campus in Eau Claire to work on a special project as part of the Mystical Arts of Tibet tour. Over the course of the week, the monks worked tirelessly on a 5-by-5 foot mandala in the commons area of the CVTC business education center.
According to mandalaproject.com, a mandala is a cosmic diagram that reminds us of our relation to the infinite world that extends both beyond and within our bodies and minds. It also represents the aspects of life including the earth, sun and moon. A mandala can be drawn or crafted using a variety of materials, but the monks during this demonstration used sand to craft one.
At 11 a.m. Thursday, the monks held a closing ceremony where the mandala was destroyed, symbolizing the impermanence of life.
Geshe Loden, the group leader of the monks, said the purpose of their visit was to promote peace and harmony through Tibetan traditions of love and compassion, to raise awareness of issues related to Tibet, and to raise funds to support the monastery and its educational efforts.
Alisa Schley, the CVTC Student Life Specialist, said sharing a different world view and culture with the students of the university is especially important in this period of time.
“As the world is continuously getting smaller, I think it is important that we are exposed to and have a chance to experience different cultures, different religions and just a different way of living,” Schley said. “This is just one very small way that we are able to share another culture with our students and with our community.”
CVTC student Noah Riley said the experience was a unique one.
“I really enjoyed experiencing a culture I was super unfamiliar with,” Riley said. “It isn’t often that we get to see things like this in this area, so it was really cool. At first I didn’t really know what to think of it, but by the end of the event I was pretty fascinated by their religion.”
The packed crowd in the commons area of CVTC Thursday was made up of many ages and demographics, including a large portion of high school students.
Schley said an area high school asked specifically to attend the ceremony as the school felt it would be an eye-opening experience for their students.
“We actually had Durand High School contact us,” Schley said. “Their world history teacher wanted to bring his students to CVTC to experience the event. We are just very grateful for the interest and hospitality that the Eau Claire community has shown to our guests.”
Following the 40-minute ceremony, adults and teenagers flocked to the group of monks in the front of the room to receive a special gift.
Following the destruction of the mandala, half of the sand used to craft it was disposed in a nearby body of water and the other half was distributed to members of the audience. The group said this was done to bring blessings to the area and also for individuals’ personal health and healing.
