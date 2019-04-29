A business is expanding to Chippewa Falls to help preserve and celebrate an overlooked aspect of the city’s culture.
A ribbon cutting ceremony was held for Chippewa Valley Tours at the Chippewa Falls Chamber of Commerce building downtown Monday night to celebrate the expansion of the organization to Chippewa Falls. Over 50 attendees, including area business leaders and Chippewa Valley Tours staff, attended the event to announce the company is open for business.
Chippewa Valley Tours began in 2018, giving food and history tours throughout downtown Eau Claire. Now Three Foodies LLC (operating as Chippewa Valley Tours) is expanding its business to Chippewa Falls. Its current tour plan is to start at Brewer Bros. and Chippewa River Distillery, then go to Lucy’s Delicatessen, Max’s Bistro and Bar and Wissota Chophouse before ending with desert at longstanding ice cream shop, Olson’s Ice Cream.
Co-founder of Chippewa Valley Tours Michelle Lien said she is thankful the Chippewa Valley has supported the company up to this point and is excited to see how the tour is received in Chippewa Falls.
“I really appreciate the community in the Chippewa Valley and we’re very excited to expand here,” Lien said. “We’re all foodies, which is someone who has an extreme interest in food. So, that’s really where all of this started. But we couldn’t do this all on our own, we need partners in this business, so we are really thankful for the Chippewa Falls businesses as well.”
Representing the Chippewa Falls City Council member Paul Nadreau said this is a unique idea to bring to the community and it will be a great way to see downtown in a new light.
“This is a great way to experience our downtown area,” Nadreau said. “There is no better way than to smell it, see it and taste it. I think this sounds like a great idea we look forward to this being a successful venture.”
The idea to found Chippewa Valley Tours was forged in 2015 when sisters Amanda Olson and Michelle Lien went on a European vacation. Their trip included a food tour highlighting historical and culturally significant culinary hot spots in London, Paris and East France, leaving the duo with the idea to bring a similar experience to the Chippewa Valley. From there, the sisters approached their friend Nick White about investing in the idea and Chippewa Valley Tours was established quickly thereafter.
White said the business’ success won’t only benefit the company itself, as giving back to the community is a top priority as well. In under two years the two has already hired a Chippewa Valley Technical College (CVTC) intern to help with multiple aspects of the business, established a scholarship at CVTC for an outstanding individual in the school’s culinary management program and donates all of the tips received on the tours to the Feed My People Food Bank.
“We’re really excited to be part of the Chippewa Falls area with our business,” White said. “We also want to thank our family and friends for all of their support as we grow our business. We believe in this community and want to see our business grow, but that also comes with giving back to our community and making it a better place.”
Now that Chippewa Valley Tours has expanded into multiple cities, the three co-founders are already working on plans to expand the business even further. White said the business wants to expand to more locations, offer different varieties of touring experiences, offer food excursions, have private chefs among other things.
Teri Ouimette, director of Chippewa Falls Main Street, said the idea is going to be a hit in Chippewa Falls.
“We are so excited about this,” Ouimette said. “The feedback is already awesome. We’re really excited about another layer of what Chippewa Falls really is being celebrated.”
For more information the experiences offered by Chippewa Valley Tours you can visit their website https://www.chippewavalleytours.com/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.