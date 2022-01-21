A hometown hero: Bloomer girl to be recognized at State Capitol for her act of heroism

A recognized hero in Chippewa County is now being recognized at the state level for her daring act of heroism.

Last year Alena Otto of Bloomer was ice fishing when her friend fell through the ice into freezing cold water. Another friend at the scene ran to get help, but Otto crawled onto the ice and pulled her friend out of the water, saving her life.

Otto was honored with the bronze cross by the Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes last September, but is now being recognized in Madison as a “Hometown Hero” after being nominated by Rep. Rob Summerfield (R-Bloomer).

"Alena’s example of bravery and selflessness is something we all can strive for," Summerfield said. "I’m proud to have constituents like Alena who we can honor as heroes."

Late last year she was recognized publicly at a ceremony in Bloomer for her heroism, showing how bravery doesn’t have an age requirement.

“This award is given to a girl who has shown extraordinary heroism saving a life, or attempting to save a life, with risk to her own life. All of us at Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes are so proud of Alena and her incredible efforts that day, and we’re honored to present her with the Bronze Cross Award,” said Patti-Shafto-Carlson, CEO for Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes.

Otto will be honored in Madison in the coming weeks.

