A hometown hero: Chippewa Falls resident saves man from burning car

When Nathan Manor saw a car on fire the evening of Oct. 11, he just reacted.

Manor and his two friends left a Cadott bar, running the two blocks to a car that had crashed into a stopped train. While the front end of the car didn’t have major noticeable dents, it had burst into flames. Furthermore, it was evident the driver of the car was passed out inside.

“We started breaking the windows. I just punched it out with my hands,” Manor said. “It started on fire in the engine and was working its way back in the car.”

Manor smashed the driver’s side window. However, he realized the driver had somehow crawled into the back seat. So, Manor broke the rear window on the driver’s side, reached inside to unlock the car, and opened the door. The man was perhaps 150 pounds. Manor reached into the car and pulled him out.

“We got him out, down the street, away from the vehicle,” Manor said.

On Monday, Manor was honored at the Cadott Village Board meeting. He received an honor from the state Legislature for his quick thinking and bravery.

Rep. Jesse James, R-Altoona, and Rep. Rob Summerfield, R-Bloomer, presented Manor with the certificate.

