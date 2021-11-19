A love for real estate: Drone Tours offering unique photo/video services for local clients

Three young professionals are providing a 360-degree view of the local business community.

Drone Tours, a Chippewa Valley-based business offering high-quality solutions for photography, videography and virtual tours for contracted clients, is offering a new resource for local business owners and commercial clients.

The services offered by Drone Tours include real estate photography, commercials and their three-dimensional real estate tours. The latter involves the company taking video/photos of a property from all angles outside and inside to create a dollhouse-like effect in which viewers can open up the property and see all of the spaces available with the click of a button.

“All three of us love real estate, property and everything associated with it,” director of operations Aaron Accola said. “Initially getting into real estate photography, we got to see firsthand how a lot of properties come together and everything that goes into making them a reality. It’s a great way to get into the business and have fun doing it.”

Originally started in 2018 by Accola and director of technology Christian Hoyer, Drone Tours started by only offering real estate photography, but has since expanded into a technology called three-dimensional data direct. This process involves a series of cameras taking measurements of a property to assist architects during the building process of new structures and locations under remodel.

Accola said this technology is owned already by some of the industry leaders in real estate, but for companies that can’t currently afford it (or need mentorship with their technology) it is a unique direction to take their business in to serve an underserved segment of the real estate community.

“This past year has been really exciting,” Accola said. “We’ve had a lot of change and growth in the business. We found a new direction we want to expand the business into and we are all really excited about it.”

Hoyer said the technology Drone Tours offers is offering is special in the Chippewa Valley.

“With this technology, you can take a virtual tour of a location, drop it into Google Maps and be able to take a virtual tour of it wherever you are,” Hoyer said. “It’s great for event planning and knowing what you’re getting into when you go into that space. It’s a great resource for business owners and people they work with.”

Going forward the company plans to delegate the real estate photography side of its business to an internship in the next two-to-three years, and until then they plan to continue pushing themselves to offer the highest quality services they can for their clients.

For more information on Drone Tours, you can visit www.dronetoursllc.com.

