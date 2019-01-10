Prepare to have your mind blown by a magical night in one of the Chippewa Valley’s most storied venues.
Minneapolis-based magician Noah Sonie is set to perform at the Heyde Center for the Arts in Chippewa Falls at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11, and again at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12, performing two sets both nights. Tickets for the event are $35 for adults, $34 for seniors and $31 for youth. Included with the ticket upon reservation is a dinner provided by Karl’s BBQ Express.
Sonie has made a name for himself performing astounding card tricks, coin tricks, and illusions using dollar bills, and he prides himself on close-up magic. In videos on YouTube and other platforms, Sonie goes up to strangers on the street and performs magic on the spot, captivating both the subject and the viewer.
First will come the dinner portion of the show. Debra Johnson, executive director of the Heyde Center for the Arts, said this is an experience that will use both magic and another show business element to spark a memorable night.
“A lot of magicians also have great comedic timing,” Johnson said. “It’ll be a comedy/magic show. The exciting and interesting thing about the dinner show is while you’re having dinner Noah is going to go from table to table and do tricks that’ll just blow people away. It’s really intimate and up-close magic.”
Following the dinner show, the night will transition to a larger stage show where Sonie will perform grander magical feats and make use of technology, film, music and comedy to further the enjoyment of the crowd, Johnson said.
“It’s a little bit bigger,” Johnson said. “He uses people’s iPhones to do some pretty amazing stuff like put their password into their phone randomly. It’ll be a really fun night and I think everyone is going to really enjoy it.”
In addition to making a name for himself around the Midwest as an emerging magical talent, the Minnesota-based illusionist has also received accolades to add to his resume. In 2016 the Minnesota International Brotherhood of Magicians awarded him first-place trophies in stage magic and close-up magic. On top of that, in 2017 he was voted in to be the new president of the same organization, the youngest in its history.
For more information on the show, you can visit the event page on the Heyde Center’s website.
