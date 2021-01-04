'A new endeavor:' Small central Wisconsin community works to save state's original Our Lady of Guadalupe Shrine

The two nuns, dressed in white abbots with big sleeves and a stiff veil, climbed up and down scaffolding every day for a summer month, repeating the tedious process of laying the shards of glass.

“We would just do a little plaster first,” Daley said. “And then we would do a little patch at a time, and you would have to put in the pieces, and then you would have to set it in the cement, and then you would have to put grout on and scrape the grout out.”

At one point, Daley and Broderick tried wearing her father’s surgical gloves, but they couldn’t feel what they were doing, so instead they peeled the plaster off their fingers each night.

“At sunrise to sunset we would be standing on a little board, a scaffold board,” Daley said. “All of the stuff would end up on that scaffold and we would literally slodder away into mass at noon.”

“You could hear us come in, because it was slosh, slosh, slosh, all the water,” she said.

Along the way, students and visitors were given a piece of glass to place in the mosaic, too, a portrait of the many hands that helped build the Our Lady of Guadalupe House in Endeavor.