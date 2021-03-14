'A Pinch of Folk — A Dash of Jazz': Jerry Way and Tim and Kathy Danielson performance builds on decades of collaboration

Jerry Way and Tim and Kathy Danielson will be sharing not just their musical talents in a concert this week, but the strong rapport they’ve built through decades of performing together.
In fact, were it not for the COVID-19 pandemic, they would be part of a cast premiering another of Way’s historical musicals. But with social distancing required, they are instead bringing the community quality entertainment via livestream in the form of “A Pinch of Folk — A Dash of Jazz” on Friday, March 19. The evening will feature classic songs of those two styles, with the Danielsons’ folk duo Danville and Way taking turns while socially distanced on the Heyde Center stage.
“We haven’t even compared setlists or anything,” Way said during a recent Zoom conversation that included Tim and Kathy Danielson. “We’re just each developing our own fun setlists and things we want to say. I think it will kind of build; it’ll be very spontaneous. We want to keep it that way too, with spontaneity, a spark.”
Tim Danielson agreed with Way’s description of the concert atmosphere, adding, “If it was anyone else that we were going to do this particular show with, I’d be a little concerned. But we’re not. This will be fine — we’re very comfortable with Jerry.”
Implied in that comment is the Danielsons’ nearly 30-year association with Way. The concerts began in the 1990s when Way would host open mics at Chippewa Falls coffeehouses such as J’s Gourmets and Bake and Brew Cafe and invite the Danielsons to join.
“Tim and Kathy were very popular guests,” Way recalled.
From there they began playing as part of the effort to generate interest in turning the former McDonell High School into an arts center. Once that longtime goal came to fruition with the opening of Heyde Center in 2000, Way began creating his original productions. He started by forming a group he called the Swampers for August shows, and then with a cast called the Wayward Players for the historical musicals he would write and perform in the spring. The Danielsons are veterans of both groups, which continue to be annual traditions.
“Hot off the Press,” Way’s most recent historical musical, was to take the stage in March 2020, but a week and a half before opening curtain, the rapidly growing coronavirus outbreak postponed the show until this year. Sadly, the pandemic again required them to delay the premiere, now set for March 2022.
However, Way credited Debra Johnson, Heyde Center’s executive director, with suggesting that, with the stage open, audiences might enjoy some kind of entertainment once the live musical was out of the picture.
“She came up with the idea of a concert, and she kind of left it up to me how we would do it,” he said. “I thought it would be fun to have the jazz going on, and have the folk going on, and it would be Kathy and Tim and myself.”
Making connections
Tim and Kathy Danielson warmly praised Way for encouraging and leading local musicians and actors alike to present their talents to audiences.
“Jerry not only got our foot in the door doing this, but so many other folks, starting with our own kids,” Tim Danielson said, referring to their daughter Casey and son Joe. Both became part of Danville as they grew up, and over the years still join the group on occasion when time allows, although Casey and Joe both are married and have families of their own.
“They were just little when they came to the coffeehouses we played with Jerry but pretty soon, as soon as they were old enough to stand behind a mic, they would come and do a song with us,” Tim Danielson said. “And then Jerry said, ‘Well, they’re going to be Swampers now.’ And there was no question. … He’s done that for so many other people besides us.”
Kathy Danielson noted how Way provides that inspiration: “Just giving people confidence,” she said. “Even with our kids, he just assumed that, ‘Hey, you can do this.’ And then they just rose to the occasion.”
With that generous spirit, a strong camaraderie drives the theater productions. “The Wayward Players is like a big family,” Kathy Danielson said.
Tim Danielson succinctly described their chemistry onstage: “I would say for me it’s respect. I think anyone who knows Jerry holds him in such high esteem in the community and all he’s done for not only us but for so many others.”
Kathy Danielson emphasized the numbers of performers Way has helped shine in the spotlight.
“Jerry is such a connector,” she said. “He keeps people connected and he’s respectful of people, and he’s so respected and loved and so kindhearted and calm and patient with all of us, and just knows how to get the best out of people and expects a lot, and people deliver.”
Family time
Because the Wayward Players performers see themselves as a family, Tim Danielson continued, “This is a little bit of a bittersweet concert getting ready to play with Jerry. ... We sure would like to have the rest of our family with us too.”
They have lessened the distance, though, through an occasional email chain.
A reflection of that bond, Way pointed out, is that cast members communicating via email do so in the persona of the characters they were cast for in “Hot off the Press.”
“It’s fun because I don’t think anybody ever suggested this, but everybody stays in character pretty much,” he said.
For the play, the cast members populate the small town of Budley (state not denoted). The show revolves around the small town’s weekly newspaper, led by publisher Ike and editor Edna, played, respectively, by Tim and Kathy Danielson.
Through the extended email conversations, Way said, “We’ve kind of carried the story forward. We practically have a sequel that’s developed out of the emails. Everybody has contributed their own character’s arc to it. That’s an experience I’ve never had, and maybe you can’t without a pandemic. But I think it’s a pretty unique experience.”
On with the show
In planning “A Pinch of Folk — A Dash of Jazz,” they decided on a socially distanced arrangement, with Way on one side of the stage and Danville on the other.
Details about the show on Heyde Center’s website mention Pete Seeger, Woody Guthrie, and Peter, Paul and Mary as among Danville’s influences, and viewers can count on all three of those icons being part of their set.
Also among the Danielsons’ selections next Friday will be a song marking their 40th wedding anniversary, which is just a couple of months away,
“That’ll be one special thing,” Kathy Danielson said.
Way also will feature standards, including favorites by Louis Armstrong, Bing Crosby and Ella Fitzgerald. He anticipates many of the songs will spark cherished memories for the audience.
“When they hear a song, they know they heard that song first sometime during their life, and something was going on in their life and it takes you back to that moment,” he said. “I think there will be a lot of that in this show, that the audience will identify with the songs themselves.”
Way is a devotee of both folk and jazz traditions, which were instilled in him while growing up.
“The folk comes from my dad,” he said. “He grew up in Pennsylvania in the mountains and he played harmonica by ear, and knew lots and lots of mountain ballads and things like that, many, many verses, and told stories. And I would get my guitar out and play by ear along with him.”
Way’s mother imparted the love for jazz.
“She played piano and had a collection of records that I listened to since I was old enough to stand up and get next to the record player ... tunes that would be from the era, the 1920s to 1930s, where the songs I’m singing come from,” he said.
As with the concert, Way mentioned with a chuckle, “Hot off the Press” has a connection with his parents too.
“They had a weekly newspaper in a small town,” he said. “My dad was publisher and my mom was editor.” Their names were Ike and Edna.
All three performers made a point of mentioning how important it was for them to perform on behalf of Heyde Center, which, as they pointed out, has followed the safety protocols and continued operating amid extremely difficult circumstances.
As Way put it: “A community having a center for the arts is just such treasure. It is for whatever your involvement of the arts would be, as a listener, as an enjoyer of art exhibits, as a performer, as somebody that’s learning something. … And once you have one, you can’t imagine life without it in the community.”