'A Pinch of Folk — A Dash of Jazz': Jerry Way and Tim and Kathy Danielson performance builds on decades of collaboration

Making connections

Tim and Kathy Danielson warmly praised Way for encouraging and leading local musicians and actors alike to present their talents to audiences.

“Jerry not only got our foot in the door doing this, but so many other folks, starting with our own kids,” Tim Danielson said, referring to their daughter Casey and son Joe. Both became part of Danville as they grew up, and over the years still join the group on occasion when time allows, although Casey and Joe both are married and have families of their own.

“They were just little when they came to the coffeehouses we played with Jerry but pretty soon, as soon as they were old enough to stand behind a mic, they would come and do a song with us,” Tim Danielson said. “And then Jerry said, ‘Well, they’re going to be Swampers now.’ And there was no question. … He’s done that for so many other people besides us.”

Kathy Danielson noted how Way provides that inspiration: “Just giving people confidence,” she said. “Even with our kids, he just assumed that, ‘Hey, you can do this.’ And then they just rose to the occasion.”

With that generous spirit, a strong camaraderie drives the theater productions. “The Wayward Players is like a big family,” Kathy Danielson said.