A scouting trailblazer: Alyxandria Lunemann named the first female Eagle Scout in Chippewa County history

A tradition of family excellence comes to a head as a young woman makes local history.
Alyxandria Lunemann, a 13-year-old from New Auburn, is now the first female Eagle Scout in Chippewa County. She is also now the youngest Scout in the Chippewa Valley Council.
In addition to these achievements, she also received the most letters of recommendation for any Eagle Scout applicant in the history of the Chippewa Valley Council.
“I am very excited and feel honored to be the first female Eagle Scout in Chippewa County,” Lunemann said. “I never thought I would get to be a trailblazer because I’m just a normal person. It has made becoming an Eagle even more special that other girls who come after me will see that and I can be a role model for them.”
Lunemann started her scouting career in kindergarten in New Auburn and hasn’t looked back. For most of her scouting career she was a member of the American Heritage Girls (the female equivalent of Boy Scouts), but in late 2017 Boy Scouts began to allow women into the organization and there is where Alyxandria found her calling.
In order to become an Eagle Scout, she had to pass through six different ranks, which she did in only two years. Along the way she learned skills and earned merit badges in areas such as tying knots, physical fitness, first-aid, cooking, personal finance and a larger Eagle Project to officially earn her rank.
Her Eagle Project was for the Community Cats Rescue and Adoption Center in Rice Lake. There she, along with the help of four fellow Scouts and family members, created a safe environment for formerly stray and feral cats at the center. The project totaled about 178 hours of work.
In addition to learning personal skills, Lunemann said a large aspect of becoming an Eagle Scout was learning how to help others and treat the environment with extreme care and respect.
“The process was really fun actually,” Lunemann said. “The male and female troops complemented each other really well, because we both had different strengths and weaknesses. It feels great to have come so far and achieved a high rank. I’m very proud of my brothers, and it makes me really happy to know that now everyone has the chance to achieve the rank of Eagle Scout and learn all of these useful skills. We all have the chance to become a better person in general.”
The Lunemann family has a tradition of excellence in scouting, as Alyxandria’s older brothers, Forest and Colton, became Eagle Scouts in 2012. Their parents, Janis and Brian, have been extremely supportive of their three scouting children, as Janis was their scoutmaster for much of their career.
“I wanted my kids involved with scouts because they teach very practical things,” Janis Lunemann said. “Even when they started, things were moving more towards computer-based activities which they are also good at it, but it also taught them how to look at the world in a simple way and find solutions. It has helped them succeed in day-to-life, how to fix things and how to be aware of nature and their surroundings. I wanted them to be able to look at everything the world has to offer and not just succeed at what they’re taught in school.”
While the road to becoming a scout was filled with joy and personal satisfaction, Alyxandria Lunemann said the most exciting part about becoming the first female Eagle Scout in Chippewa County will be taking the skills she has learned and using them to succeed in every aspect of daily life for the rest of her life.