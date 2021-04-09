A scouting trailblazer: Alyxandria Lunemann named the first female Eagle Scout in Chippewa County history

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Her Eagle Project was for the Community Cats Rescue and Adoption Center in Rice Lake. There she, along with the help of four fellow Scouts and family members, created a safe environment for formerly stray and feral cats at the center. The project totaled about 178 hours of work.

In addition to learning personal skills, Lunemann said a large aspect of becoming an Eagle Scout was learning how to help others and treat the environment with extreme care and respect.

“The process was really fun actually,” Lunemann said. “The male and female troops complemented each other really well, because we both had different strengths and weaknesses. It feels great to have come so far and achieved a high rank. I’m very proud of my brothers, and it makes me really happy to know that now everyone has the chance to achieve the rank of Eagle Scout and learn all of these useful skills. We all have the chance to become a better person in general.”

The Lunemann family has a tradition of excellence in scouting, as Alyxandria’s older brothers, Forest and Colton, became Eagle Scouts in 2012. Their parents, Janis and Brian, have been extremely supportive of their three scouting children, as Janis was their scoutmaster for much of their career.