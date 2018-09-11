In the early morning of Sept. 11, 2001, then-emergency worker Robin Schultz was already awake. Thanks to her two-week-old son, she said, she hadn’t slept all night.
That same day, Charisse Oland saw the news on a television in a children’s hospital, where she was CEO at the time.
Chad Schara was at his job at the water department at Rib Mountain in Wausau. Brian Hedrington was at his desk, he said, then a part-time law enforcement officer.
17 years later, all four stood in the Healing Garden of HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls Tuesday morning, joined by dozens of other hospital staff, law enforcement and emergency response workers.
At the ceremony Tuesday, they remembered those who died on 9/11, and honored the workers who keep protecting their communities.
The day of the deadliest terror attacks in the U.S., when hijacked planes hit the World Trade Center’s twin towers, the Pentagon and a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, was “a symbol of almost the worst evil that could happen,” said St. Joseph’s chaplain Fr. John Schultz.
Memories of the day remain intense for area works.
Oland, who is now St. Joseph’s CEO, said the sight of the twin towers on fire didn’t sink in immediately.
“It didn’t register,” Oland said Tuesday. “I didn’t recognize the magnitude of it. It took a little while, then it became a shock.”
The hospital staff and children gathered in front of televisions and watched the tragedy unfold, Oland said.
Robin Schultz, now St. Joseph’s director of emergency services, remembers the day “vividly.”
“It was very surreal,” Robin Schultz said. “Feeling pulled to go to work and help out our colleagues, yet you have a newborn at home.”
Schara is now a Chippewa Falls fire and EMS worker, and has been since 2006. Hedrington is St. Joseph and HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital’s director of security and safety.
“The biggest thing was trying to gather information on what took place,” Hedrington said. “For us, it was all over TV. It was immediate. That was how we had to gather information, because there wasn’t something coming across the wire for us in Chippewa Falls.”
Law enforcement and emergency workers are like a “tight-knit” family, Schara said. From hundreds of miles away, they felt connected to the workers that died on September 11.
“We lost a lot of police officers that day,” said Hedrington, who worked in local law enforcement until 2005. “You’re expected to go where the danger is. Where people are running away, you’re running in.”
Chippewa Falls Police Chief Mike Hepfler spoke during Tuesday’s ceremony in Chippewa Falls, praising the response to the tragedy.
“In the wake of the attack, we showed the world that the best of humanity can overcome the worst of hate,” Hepfler said.
The ceremony was first held in 2017 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire. The ceremony is expected to alternate between the two hospitals in future years, Robin Schultz said.
She hopes the ceremony highlights the response to the tragedy.
“We try to look at the positive aspect: Thank you for still doing what your’re doing, for being part of our team and taking care of our patients,” Robin Schultz said.
