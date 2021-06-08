A summer staple returns: Pure Water Days Parade and Riverfest details announced

The details are out and planning is underway for one of Chippewa Falls’ premiere summer get-togethers.

The Pure Water Days Parade and Riverfest are set for Saturday, Aug. 14 in downtown Chippewa Falls. The Pure Water Days Parade and celebration will feature over 70 parade entries and Riverfest at Riverfront Park will feature giant inflatables, games, live music, food trucks, a beer tent, arts and crafts vendors and much more. This event is free and open to the public.

Teri Ouimette, director of Chippewa Falls Main Street, said due to the event being canceled in 2020 during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Chippewa Valley is rearing to get back together downtown for one of the area’s largest annual community events.

“Everyone seems ready to get back to having fun community events like these,” Ouimette said. “It’s exciting, but we are also preparing for whatever comes such as a lot of people. We might even get more people than we expect, so we’re making provisions for that. I think people are waiting to do things and this is one of the highlights of the summer.”