A summer staple returns: Pure Water Days Parade and Riverfest details announced

The details are out and planning is underway for one of Chippewa Falls’ premiere summer get-togethers.
The Pure Water Days Parade and Riverfest are set for Saturday, Aug. 14 in downtown Chippewa Falls. The Pure Water Days Parade and celebration will feature over 70 parade entries and Riverfest at Riverfront Park will feature giant inflatables, games, live music, food trucks, a beer tent, arts and crafts vendors and much more. This event is free and open to the public.
Teri Ouimette, director of Chippewa Falls Main Street, said due to the event being canceled in 2020 during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Chippewa Valley is rearing to get back together downtown for one of the area’s largest annual community events.
“Everyone seems ready to get back to having fun community events like these,” Ouimette said. “It’s exciting, but we are also preparing for whatever comes such as a lot of people. We might even get more people than we expect, so we’re making provisions for that. I think people are waiting to do things and this is one of the highlights of the summer.”
The Pure Water Days Parade will begin at 1 p.m. and will start at the corner of North Bridge and Cedar streets (right past the Courthouse) and will travel down to the corner of Bridge and Spring streets. Please note: If you sit in the Courthouse lawn, your view will be blocked as that is within the staging area.
Riverfest will begin at 2 p.m. and final details for the event, such as performing musical acts and specific vendors, are still being finalized.
“This is a community event,” Ouimette said. “We have floats and other attractions coming from other areas, but we have a lot of local entries and clubs. People love community, and downtown is the center of the city, so we’re looking forward to showing it off.”
More information on the 2021 Pure Water Days Parade and Riverfest will be available in the coming months.