Chippewa Falls area tourism is expected to continue its pattern of success in 2019 with a focus on the Northwoods atmosphere and cost-effective activities.
In the most recent numbers, the county followed a statewide trend of increased tourism, with around an 11 percent increase in 2017, up to $98.4 million spent countywide.
The state reported around $20.6 billion in tourism over 2017.
The state will release 2018’s tourism numbers in early May.
Jackie Boos, tourism director for the Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, said that in the 10-plus years she’s worked in tourism in the area, the county has seen a trend of increased tourism spending both in the county and across the state.
She credited a number of factors.
“A lot of our national campaigns are around those Northwoods attraction points,” Boos said.
She noted that visitors are often drawn to the area, and come back for return visits, based on the both the economic points, like affordable activities, lodging and drivable destinations.
In the last year, the area also saw continued investment in some of the areas it already excels in, particularly outdoor recreation.
Investments like the $2 million Riverfront Park and the $2.2 million Erickson Park projects, both of which will be continued or finished in 2019, along with updates to area bike trails, are hoped to continue bringing in visitors as well as tying into existing attractions.
Randy Scholz, Chippewa County administrator, said the county has also concentrated on a lot of outdoor aspects like ATV and UTV trails and other recreational activities.
“Anything the county can do to enhance those trails helps tourism,” Scholz said. “That’s probably the area we do the most.”
Scholz said the county primarily work on creating opportunities with groups like the Chippewa County Tourism Council and Chamber of Commerce.
Going forward challenges include keeping activities fresh to attract and retain visitors.
Boos said that continued marketing and promoting the existing attractions will be as important as developing new ones.
So will, she said, keeping those things relevant and attractive to new visitors.
But Boos said she thinks the county will be successful in continuing to market an accurate picture of the area and meet the expectations of visitors as part of a regional tourist attraction.
She noted that the state has seen an increase year after year, while the county tries to continue to capture a larger part of that growth.
“There always has been an increase,” Boos said. “People always want to travel and do things.”
