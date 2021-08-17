 Skip to main content
'A Winter's Tale' coming Sunday to Lake Wissota State Park
'A Winter's Tale' coming Sunday to Lake Wissota State Park

Enjoy a wintry story in a summery setting! The Summit Players Theatre is bringing “A Winter’s Tale” to Lake Wissota State Park on Sunday, Aug. 22.

Shakespeare’s pastoral fairy tale features a mad king, a long-lost princess, a living statue, true love, song and dance … and a bear?

It’s up to six brave actors and an imaginative audience to bring it all together and give these characters the happy ending they deserve!

Each Summit Players Shakespeare in the State Park performance is an accessible, 75-minute show preceded by a 45-minute educational workshop, “Inside Shakespeare’s Story: The Winter’s Tale,” open to kids and “fun adults.”

The workshop starts at 1 p.m., the show starts at 2:30 p.m., and both are free.

For more information, go to www.summitplayerstheatre.com/calendar.

