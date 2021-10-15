A worrying drop: Number of COVID-19 tests performed in Chippewa County continues to decline

Chippewa County Public Health Director Angela Weideman said the number of COVID-19 tests performed in recent weeks has declined, and she’s worried about the drop.

Only 685 tests were conducted last week, with 305 of those testing positive, for an alarmingly high 44.5% positivity rate. A week ago, 421 people had tested positive out of 904 tests given (46.5% positivity rate.)

Weideman said she’s concerned that not enough children are getting tested for the virus. In the past week, she’s seen a spike in new cases in the Cornell School District, but a notable drop in the Chippewa Falls School District. She’s fearful that the district’s new policy — a voluntary quarantine system, which allows children who were in close contact with a COVID-19-positive person to remain in school if no symptoms develop — means children who should be getting tested simply aren’t going in for a test.

According to Chippewa Falls School District data, last Friday, 38 students were infected with COVID-19, and another 193 students were in isolation or quarantine. However, the number of students in quarantine or isolation had dropped by 104 students in one week: 77 fewer in the middle school, 32 fewer in the high school, but five more isolated in the six elementary schools. A week ago, the Chippewa Falls School District had 335 students in quarantine. Two weeks ago, the number was 559.

However, Weideman is fearful the decline in cases and quarantined students is because of the lack of testing, not because students in the district aren’t getting sick.

Weideman said the county currently has 588 active COVID-19 cases, including 177 (30.2%) who are 18 and under. That is nearly identical to last week, when 30.4% of active cases were among children, and down from two weeks ago, when it was 33.7%.

A year ago, the county had minimal infections among children.

“The numbers we are seeing for positive cases among children this October in comparison to October 2020 are extremely worrisome,” Weideman said Thursday during her weekly COVID-19 press conference. “Cases for this October are likely to surpass the cases for all of October 20202 but in about half the time.”

There are currently 11 Chippewa County residents hospitalized with virus-related symptoms; all of them are above the age of 18. A minor who was hospitalized last week has improved and is recovering at home, she said.

Roughly 87% of hospital beds in northwestern Wisconsin are now in use, including 94% of ICU beds. Also, 15% of ventilators are in use.

In the past week, the county gave 418 vaccine doses, which now includes people who are getting a third “booster” shot of the Pfizer vaccine. That is down slightly from the 434 doses given last week, and down from 509 two weeks ago and 748 doses given three weeks ago.

Because of the high number of new cases in the county in recent weeks, Chippewa County remains at a severe risk level, with a recommendation of limiting indoor gatherings to 15 people and outdoor gatherings to 50 people.