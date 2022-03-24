AARP, Senator Baldwin call on Congress to lower prescription drug costs

AARP Wisconsin and Sen. Tammy Baldwin are pushing for Congress to lower the cost of prescription drugs, with many struggling to afford essential medications.

AARP on Thursday morning hosted a virtual press conference with Baldwin, hearing from three state residents who have experienced or witnessed the burdens caused by pricey medications.

Nationwide, four million people, including over 126,000 Wisconsinites, have signed a petition calling on Congress to make prescription drugs affordable. Per an AARP survey, 70% of voters feel lowering prescription drug costs is very important.

“Americans are fed up with paying three times what people in other countries pay for the same drugs,” said AARP Wisconsin Federal Issues Advocacy Director Lisa Lamkins.

Baldwin, who supports the Affordable Insulin Now Act and allowing Medicare to negotiate lower drug prices, is a staunch advocate of quality and affordable healthcare. At age 9, she was hospitalized for a severe illness and labeled as having a preexisting condition, making it difficult for her guardians to obtain insurance coverage for her, Baldwin said. While the Affordable Care Act 12 years ago remedied that issue, drug costs continue to be an obstacle — a growing one— with a third of Americans saw the out of pocket cost of their prescriptions increase in 2020.

“I am going to continue working to get the job done on this much needed reform that has broad support from the public,” Baldwin said. “...Too many Americans are seeing their out-of-pocket medication costs increase, and certain brand-name prescription drugs in the United States cost two to four times more than they do in other countries. This needs to change and we need to lower costs for working families who should no longer be at the mercy of big drug corporations.”

Wauwatosa resident and retired nurse Nancy Koch during the press conference shared she has an autoimmune, degenerative disease, and her medications delay her need to use a wheelchair. However, her once free medication now costs $140 a month

“I simply can’t afford that,” Koch says “I’ve been charging it for now but that’s not going to be sustainable much longer. I beg the powers that be to help lower drug costs so seniors can take the meds they need. Between my husband, who has COPD, and myself, we are swamped.”

Karen Justeson, 78, spoke of needing medicine for both her diabetes and heart disease. Last year, she started on two new brand name drugs for diabetes and found great success, but the out-of-pocket cost proved too much, as she is just above the bracket for financial assistance. Switching to a lower cost version of her pills left her with unsatisfactory results and side effects.

“I am certain there are many other people throughout Wisconsin who have experienced a similar situation with high drug prices,” Justeson said.

Susan Fadness of Madison said while working as a medical social worker, she saw patients whose hospitalizations could have been prevented had they taken their prescribed medications.

“But they did not take their medications because of the cost,” Fadness said. “Many people had to decide how to spend their limited financial resources. Would they pay for housing, for food, or for medications? Understandably, medications were often not the first priority.”

While Fadness would try to connect patients with medication assistance programs or hospital charity care funds, the financial help was temporary.

“If prescription costs are brought down, many of these situations could be avoided,” said Fadness, who noted, “If the Senate does not act, it will be at the cost of older Americans and taxpayers.”

Lamkins thanked Baldwin for her support, and emphasized the need for timely action.

“None of us can wait for the next year or two years or ten years from now,” Lamkins said. “We need to get lowered drug prices done this year. And we are counting on you.”

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

