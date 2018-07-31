The estate of a woman shot and killed in a Lake Hallie Walmart store is asking a Chippewa County judge to reconsider his decision to clear Walmart of blame.
In June, Judge James Isaacson ruled that two defendants — Walmart Stores, Inc. and Northern Wisconsin Center director Jacqueline Neurohr — were not liable in victim Melissa Abbott’s death.
In a court document filed Monday, attorneys for Abbott’s estate ask Isaacson to reconsider.
Their argument centers around Walmart and the placement of the hatchet in the store.
“The issue … is whether or not Walmart’s actions created an unreasonable risk of harm to any person … The court erred by focusing on the very discreet particulars of Abbott and her specific injuries,” wrote attorneys Dean Rohde and Jeffrey Muszynski.
Rohde and Muszynski also say Walmart should have had to explain its decision to “leave this hand-ax unsecured while securing other equally dangerous objects.”
“While the court adopts the term ‘camping tool,’ this was a hand-ax and had a sharp edge and was capable of being thrown or used to chop wood,” Rohde and Muszynski wrote.
As of Tuesday evening, no future court date was set in the case, according to online court records.
Lake Hallie police detective Adam Meyers fatally shot Abbott in Walmart in April 2016. Abbott had armed herself with a hatchet, struck items with it and refused to follow the detective’s commands to drop the hatchet, Lake Hallie Police Chief Cal Smokowicz said at the time.
Abbott’s estate then sued the village of Lake Hallie, its police department, Meyers, Walmart, the Northern Wisconsin Center and its director Jacqueline Neurohr.
Abbott lived at the state-run center at the time of her death.
Walmart and Neurohr were the last defendants to be cleared in the case.
