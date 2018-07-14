Wisconsin is just one month away from whittling down its governor, treasurer, U.S. Senate and various county races to one candidate per party.
Absentee voting has begun in Wisconsin ahead of the Tuesday, Aug. 14, primary, and in Chippewa Falls, voters can begin casting absentee votes in the city clerk’s office on July 25, City Clerk Bridget Givens said. The last day voters can request an absentee ballot via mail is Thursday, Aug. 9, while the last day to cast an absentee vote in person at the clerk’s office is Friday, Aug. 10.
Ahead of the primary, local groups are working to ensure all voters have the opportunity to have their voice heard.
Registering voters
A local organization is looking to register voters before the Aug. 14 primary.
Chippewa Valley Votes will host voter registration events from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 19, and Monday, July 23, at the Chippewa Falls Public Library, helping eligible voters register or learn more about what they need in order to do so.
Interested non-registered voters will only need a government-issued ID — such as a driver’s license — when registering at the event, group member Sherry Jasper said.
The group, Jasper said, is non-partisan, and its only goal is to get more people to vote.
“We’ve been looking at the last elections, (and) we realized we have a lot of people that are not engaged as voters,” Jasper, of Chippewa Falls, said. “And it’s their right, and it’s their privilege.”
The group is also focused on reminding young people — including those who have turned 18 this year — to register to vote, Jasper said.
Caden Berg, 18, of Chippewa Falls, has been helping Jasper and the group with promotion of younger audiences. Berg is making social media posts to help generate interest among his peers to vote.
As new voters turn 18 every day, Berg said it’s important for young people to see the value in using their votes to shape the country’s future.
“I think just want to let people know voting really matters,” Berg said. “Who we vote in can change the very demographic of how our society works.”
The last day to register to vote online or via mail is July 25, while voters can still register in their clerk’s office through Aug. 10. Voters can also register at their polling place on the day of the election.
Absentee voting at care centers to begin soon
Election workers and city officials will be making the rounds at various care and nursing centers in Chippewa Falls beginning in late July, to give residents of those centers that have applied as absentee voters the opportunity cast their ballots, per state ordinance, Givens said.
The goal of the trips to ensure everyone is given an opportunity to vote, especially those who may not have transportation or have a hard time leaving their home.
City officials will be traveling to Chippewa Manor’s nursing and retirement centers, Comforts of Home, Rutledge Home, the Wisconsin Veteran’s Home at Chippewa Falls, Dove Healthcare-Wissota Health and Regional Vent, and Wissota Place Assisted Living.
Rachel Brion, director of recreation at Dove Healthcare-Wissota Health and Regional Vent, said the absentee voting event at the center usually has a good turnout of residents looking to vote.
Prior to city workers coming to help the residents vote, Brion said the center works to gather and document all the proper absentee paperwork, so the process can run smoothly. The center will also work with town, village or city residents from other municipalities who are only there for a short period of time, reaching out to their clerks or officials to make sure the resident gets a chance to vote.
Typically, Givens said, workers try to set up a station for voting within a community or day room, but they do occasionally go into rooms of residents.
It’s a state ordinance that is beneficial to her residents, Brion said — and helps them exercise their rights.
“It’s a good process; it’s needed,” Brion said. “People have the right to vote, so we do our very best to make sure everyone gets that opportunity.”
Learn more about what’s on the ballot, how to register and your voting options at www.myvote.wi.gov/en-us/.
