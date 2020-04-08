Absentee voting higher in Chippewa Falls

Absentee voting in Chippewa Falls for Tuesday's election was significantly higher than in years past.
More voters opted to cast their ballots away from any of the city's four polling places, and Chippewa Falls City Clerk Bridget Givens said the city had promoted voting absentee by mail in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Voter turnout was about 43% with 525 ballots still not being received as of Election Day. If every one of those yet-to-be-returned ballots is returned, it would raise the turnout percentage to about 50. All ballots not yet received by the city must be postmarked no later than April 7.
Givens said the 2016 presidential election turnout for the city was about 60% and the city has processed 2,543 absentee ballots as of early Wednesday afternoon.
Tuesday's election posed some unique challenge for voters and those hosting polling places alike as increased health measures led to additional measures to get Chippewa Falls and others ready for Election Day.
The Chippewa Falls Street Department constructed plexiglass partitions and helped set them up at polling places to go with hand sanitizer stations and rubber gloves.
“We really put into place a good emergency operations center to help all of us deal with whatever challenges we as department heads were facing and everyone really stepped up to help when it came to the election front," Givens said.
Givens said there were 7,250 registered voters when the city printed poll books and added Tuesday's elections could not have gone on without the hard work of those working at the polls.
“Without them it wouldn’t have happened. I can’t be everywhere on election day, so I just have to say thank you to all of those individuals," Givens said.
Givens said the city looked into creating one central polling place for the election, and she had toured the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds for feasibility. But with so much other uncertainty surrounding the election, it was decided to leave things as they were with the four locations around town.
“We pick our polling places very purposefully throughout the city with an intent that they’re neighborhood polling places," Givens said. "If transportation is an issue for someone, they can potentially reasonably still walk to their polling places if need be and with all of the changes we wanted to keep the confusion what we could control to a minimum, and also just not trying to funnel as many people through one area.
"So I was proud of the fact we were able to maintain our four normal polling places.”
Results from the election will not be released until Monday, April 13, and Givens said she and the staff appreciated the patience from the city's voters.
“All I heard yesterday for the most part was really wonderful things that people understood, and they understood that a lot of the poll workers were new and hadn’t worked necessarily before," Givens said. "People were patient and understood that we were trying our best to protect them as well, as our poll workers and we had the safety of the whole community in mind.”
