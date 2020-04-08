Absentee voting higher in Chippewa Falls

Givens said there were 7,250 registered voters when the city printed poll books and added Tuesday's elections could not have gone on without the hard work of those working at the polls.

“Without them it wouldn’t have happened. I can’t be everywhere on election day, so I just have to say thank you to all of those individuals," Givens said.

Givens said the city looked into creating one central polling place for the election, and she had toured the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds for feasibility. But with so much other uncertainty surrounding the election, it was decided to leave things as they were with the four locations around town.

“We pick our polling places very purposefully throughout the city with an intent that they’re neighborhood polling places," Givens said. "If transportation is an issue for someone, they can potentially reasonably still walk to their polling places if need be and with all of the changes we wanted to keep the confusion what we could control to a minimum, and also just not trying to funnel as many people through one area.

"So I was proud of the fact we were able to maintain our four normal polling places.”