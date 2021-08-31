'Absolutely no evidence of racism': Chi-Hi teacher vindicated following investigation into alleged racist outburst

The now retracted press release condemning the teacher was publicly released by the district without any investigation having taken place.

The press release read: “The district takes this report very seriously and is conducting a formal investigation into this matter,” Golden said. “District policy prohibits discrimination, bullying, harassment and a variety of other conduct that often serves as a vehicle for racism and bigotry. We ask that citizens allow the district time to conduct a thorough investigation into this situation so that any conduct that violates our policies against discrimination, harassment, and/or bullying can be identified and addressed. Our top concern is for the health and safety of our students, as well as our District’s need to provide an educational environment that is free of discrimination.”

Local equality/activist group Cultivative Coalition responded to the press release on its Facebook page at the time, said the full context of the video and the teacher had been unfairly left out of the conversation.

The group posted a 40-second video clip of the incident in question on its page and said the district placing the teacher on administrative leave is just “performative activism.”