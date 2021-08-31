'Absolutely no evidence of racism': Chi-Hi teacher vindicated following investigation into alleged racist outburst

The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District is backtracking and retracting prior public statements after concluding an investigation about a potentially racist outburst.
Earlier this year the district placed a Chi-Hi teacher on administrative leave after a video from two years ago surfaced of the man using “offensive and inappropriate language;” the teacher was escorted out of the building hours after the video was brought to the district’s attention. The name of the teacher, the video and the context of the situation was not released at the time of the press release.
Following the removal of the teacher, a formal investigation began, and the findings have vindicated the teacher of any wrongdoing, said Michelle Golden, district director of human resources and public relations.
“In May and early June, the District completed a thorough investigation into the statements about race made by a District teacher over two years ago,” Golden said. “The District found absolutely no evidence of racism by that teacher. The investigation concluded that the teacher made the statements as part of an anti-racism lesson and that the teacher’s students understood this to be the case. Consequently, the teacher did not violate the District’s policies on discrimination, harassment, or bullying. The District’s first press release related to this teacher was not consistent with the District’s final determination and accordingly, the District officially retracts the prior press release.”
The now retracted press release condemning the teacher was publicly released by the district without any investigation having taken place.
The press release read: “The district takes this report very seriously and is conducting a formal investigation into this matter,” Golden said. “District policy prohibits discrimination, bullying, harassment and a variety of other conduct that often serves as a vehicle for racism and bigotry. We ask that citizens allow the district time to conduct a thorough investigation into this situation so that any conduct that violates our policies against discrimination, harassment, and/or bullying can be identified and addressed. Our top concern is for the health and safety of our students, as well as our District’s need to provide an educational environment that is free of discrimination.”
Local equality/activist group Cultivative Coalition responded to the press release on its Facebook page at the time, said the full context of the video and the teacher had been unfairly left out of the conversation.
The group posted a 40-second video clip of the incident in question on its page and said the district placing the teacher on administrative leave is just “performative activism.”
“It is very clear in this video that the teacher is using hypotheticals to teach the class the impacts of using racial slurs. The video itself shows how willing the district was to finally showcase that they had done something by ‘putting the racist on leave’ even though this is not racism. The teacher heard in the video was also the teacher who was let go due to budget cuts. This teacher provided a safe space for disenfranchised students by not being afraid to stick up for those groups while also educating their class.”
For more context, the video shows the teacher discussing the n-word with the class during a unit in which they were reading the book “To Kill a Mockingbird.” In the video he is detailing how there is no n-word equivalent which can be said to white individuals, so in order to understand the full meaning behind the n-word they need to work harder to understand the seriousness of it and where it is derived from.
The teacher uses loud and provocative language, including saying the n-word, but Cultivative Coalition said students are permitted to say the n-word slur while reading the book, so educating the students about the power of their language while reading this book is not racism.
The American Civil Liberties Union has filed a complaint about the district due to alleged “chronic failure to properly and meaningfully address pervasive instances of sexual, racial and gender-based harassment on school grounds, alleging that administrators have skirted their legal obligation to protect students by neglecting to take sufficient action when harm is reported.”
Other than publicly retracting its original press release, it was not made clear whether the vindicated teacher will retain their position at Chi-Hi or not.