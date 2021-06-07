ACLU files administrative complaint against the Chippewa Falls School District

The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District has come under fire again for alleged insensitivity towards racial, sexual and gender-based harassment within the district.

The American Civil Liberties Union has filed an administrative complaint against the CFAUSD Monday due to the district’s alleged lack of proactive protection of its students.

The ACLU said the complaint was filed for “chronic failure to properly and meaningfully address pervasive instances of sexual, racial and gender-based harassment on school grounds, alleging that administrators have skirted their legal obligation to protect students by neglecting to take sufficient action when harm is reported.”

The incidences described within the complaint detail multiple occasions in which former and current students encountered sexual, racial and homophobic harassment by staff, parents and other students while on school property within multiple schools in the CFAUSD.

The complaint was filed on behalf of the Chippewa Falls based advocacy organization, Cultivative Coalition. The organization is composed of four Chippewa Falls Senior High School (Chi-Hi) graduates who came together to advocate for the unheard voices affected by these occurrences in the Chippewa Valley.