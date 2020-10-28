Actor Jeff Daniels to play virtual show through Heyde Center in December

Daniels is best known for his starring role opposite Jim Carrey in the 1994 comedy, “Dumb and Dumber.” The Emmy award-winning actor, director, singer/songwriter will perform on Thursday, Dec. 17 at 8 p.m. for an intimate concert experience full of original songs, personal stories from his stage and movie career that only he can tell. Following the show will be a 15-30 minute audience question and answer session. Tickets for the event are $15 and available on the Crowdcast website .

“In 1976, I moved to New York City to become an actor,” Daniels said. “What I didn’t plan on was being so influenced by so many Off-Broadway playwrights. In particular, Lanford Wilson, who would later go on to win a Pulitzer Prize for his play ‘Talley’s Folly.’ Lanford taught me so much about the writing process, imagery, the love/hate relationship one has with such a solitary pursuit and the endless rewriting as you search for a better way to say it. In Hollywood, the joke is if you ask any actor what he really wants to do, he’ll say, ‘Direct.’ Not me. I wanted to write. So I did. With a guitar in my hands.”