Actor Jeff Daniels to play virtual show through Heyde Center in December

A comedy legend is set to grace a storied Chippewa Falls stage virtually this winter.
The Heyde Center for the Arts in Chippewa Falls is set to host an online concert by comedic actor/musician Jeff Daniels.
Daniels is best known for his starring role opposite Jim Carrey in the 1994 comedy, “Dumb and Dumber.” The Emmy award-winning actor, director, singer/songwriter will perform on Thursday, Dec. 17 at 8 p.m. for an intimate concert experience full of original songs, personal stories from his stage and movie career that only he can tell. Following the show will be a 15-30 minute audience question and answer session. Tickets for the event are $15 and available on the Crowdcast website.
Support Local Journalism
“In 1976, I moved to New York City to become an actor,” Daniels said. “What I didn’t plan on was being so influenced by so many Off-Broadway playwrights. In particular, Lanford Wilson, who would later go on to win a Pulitzer Prize for his play ‘Talley’s Folly.’ Lanford taught me so much about the writing process, imagery, the love/hate relationship one has with such a solitary pursuit and the endless rewriting as you search for a better way to say it. In Hollywood, the joke is if you ask any actor what he really wants to do, he’ll say, ‘Direct.’ Not me. I wanted to write. So I did. With a guitar in my hands.”
Since 2000, he has played such venues as The Birchmere, Club Passim, Cafe Lena, New York City’s 54 Below and Birdland, the City Winery in New York and Nashville, The Barns at Wolf Trap, Austin’s Cactus Cafe, Ram’s Head Tavern in Annapolis, Houston’s Mucky Duck’s, the Dakota Room in Minneapolis, The Ark in Ann Arbor, Chicago’s Old School of Folk Music, Seattle’s Third Door, Alaska’s Latitude 62 in Talkeetna, as well as numerous other opera houses and PACs throughout the country, including the Heyde Center for the Arts in 2010.
With his son’s band, the Ben Daniels Band, he has toured both coasts—and made a stop in Chippewa Falls at the Heyde Center in 2017. He has shared the stage with Lyle Lovett, John Hiatt, Joe Ely, Cheryl Wheeler, Guy Clark, Christine Lavin, Keb Mo’ and Bruce Hornsby. He performed at David Bromberg’s 70th Birthday Bash at NYC’s Town Hall. In 2012, the Martin Guitar Company began selling the OM Jeff Daniels Custom Artist Edition Guitar. He also narrated their award-winning documentary, “The Ballad of the Dreadnought.”
For more information on Daniels’ virtual performance through the Heyde Center for the Arts in December you can visit the Heyde Center’s website.
Jim Falls, Wis.
La Crescent, MInn.
Working at the Tomah VA serving our Veterans during this pandemic!
In My Family We all Wear Our Masks Cindy And Baby V
mask made by fellow West Salem High School chemistry teacher
La Crosse punk
Lace for a lady
Caring for the community
A mask with bling
Dinner guests
A Friendly smile
October 6: GIrls WIAA Division 2 sectional golf
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
September 22: Aquinas vs Onalaska
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
Holmen school lunches
Noodles & Company
September 10: Dover-Eyota vs. La Crescent-Hokah
Onalaska Football
College during COVID
College during COVID
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Scooping up smiles
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.