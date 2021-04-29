Addressing the confusion: Elk Mound school district policy change will not affect Chippewa Falls District mask mandate

A neighboring school district’s change in policy will not immediately impact the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District.

This past week the Elk Mound School District voted to make protective facial mask wearing optional throughout its schools as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on.

The Elk Mound decision was made due to the vaccination rates increasing as new cases decline, but CFAUSD Superintendent Jeff Holmes said the district’s mandatory face covering policy will persist throughout at least the end of the school year.

“We wanted to take this opportunity to remind all of CFAUSD students and families, as well as staff and other community members that the district continues to have in place a requirement that any person present in any school building or attending a school sponsored event or activity is expected to be wearing a face covering consistent with the requirements that has been in place throughout the school year,” Holmes said.

“There has been some confusion stemming from the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s recent decision, which invalidated Governor Evers’ statewide face covering mandate. That decision, however, did not impact the district’s face covering requirement which has always been independent from the Governor’s Orders.”

