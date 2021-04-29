Addressing the confusion: Elk Mound school district policy change will not affect Chippewa Falls District mask mandate

A neighboring school district’s change in policy will not immediately impact the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District.
This past week the Elk Mound School District voted to make protective facial mask wearing optional throughout its schools as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on.
The Elk Mound decision was made due to the vaccination rates increasing as new cases decline, but CFAUSD Superintendent Jeff Holmes said the district’s mandatory face covering policy will persist throughout at least the end of the school year.
“We wanted to take this opportunity to remind all of CFAUSD students and families, as well as staff and other community members that the district continues to have in place a requirement that any person present in any school building or attending a school sponsored event or activity is expected to be wearing a face covering consistent with the requirements that has been in place throughout the school year,” Holmes said.
“There has been some confusion stemming from the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s recent decision, which invalidated Governor Evers’ statewide face covering mandate. That decision, however, did not impact the district’s face covering requirement which has always been independent from the Governor’s Orders.”
The district has received a plethora of questions and concerns about the continued wearing of face masks, as students and their families have been wearing them for over a year and are yearning to take them off if they please.
These comments have included wanted to allow children to breathe freely if they choose to, many other school districts are beginning to lift their mandates, current infection rates justify a decision to remove face coverings, some say face covering requirements spread unnecessary coronavirus fear, children are far less likely to be hospitalized due to COVID-19 complications, the majority of the population has antibodies or received the vaccine and many other comments.
Holmes said the CFAUSD will continue to follow the guidelines of the Center of Disease Control (CDC) and the Chippewa County Health Department and will revisit the mask mandate policy at the beginning of the 2021-22 school year.
“We ask the community work with us to get through the rest of the year, to continue to have our kids in school and receiving education and reconnecting with peers,” Holmes said. “We will take the summer months to evaluate the state of the virus’ threat to the environment, the scope of vaccination and other immunity elements, and whatever other considerations present themselves in the hopes that we can return without a face covering requirement in the Fall.”