After 67 years, Evelyn Hartley's disappearance still unsolved

On the night of Hartley’s disappearance, Rasmussen picked her up and took her to his Hoeschler Drive address before driving to La Crosse State College’s homecoming football game. After Hartley failed to check in as planned at 8:30 p.m., her father, Richard, drove to the Rasmussen home, where the doors were locked, items were strewn about the house and Hartley was missing. Rasmussen’s daughter was still inside the residence unharmed.

Over 1,000 people gathered for a search, which included the Civil Air Patrol and U.S. Air Force. Police planned to administer lie detector tests to all 1,700 of Hartley’s La Crosse High School classmates, but the tests were discontinued after the first 300. A reward fund of $6,600 was established but never paid out.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Police found a trail of evidence — an open basement window, blood stains on the ground outside the Rasmussen home, blood-stained underwear and shoes east of the Rasmussen home — but nothing that could connect Hartley to a possible abductor.

Schott said evidence from the case is still maintained and stored by her department. She declined to speculate whether today’s sophisticated forensic technology would have solved the case.