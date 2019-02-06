Impressive snowfalls in Chippewa Falls are expected to continue with high chances of precipitation Thursday with temperatures falling later in the week.
Chippewa Falls reported just more than 10 inches of accumulation Tuesday night into Wednesday, and the National Weather Service was reporting a 90 percent chance of precipitation Wednesday night and Thursday.
Precipitation Wednesday evening was expected to be a mix of freezing drizzle with less than an inch of new snow and ice accumulation, while Thursday is expected to be between 3 and 7 inches of snow.
The healthy amount of snow was good news for some Chippewa Valley residents, especially those who like to go out and play in it.
All Chippewa County snowmobile trails were open as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, although a post from the Chippewa Valley Snowmobile Organization said "the fresh powder we received does not make for ideal conditions. Trails will be very icy and slick underneath due to the ice base."
The organization asked riders who come across a closed gate to leave it closed.
Temperatures stayed right around freezing Wednesday and Thursday but are expected to fall quickly Thursday night, with a high of minus 3 degrees expected Friday in the Chippewa Falls area.
Weekend temperatures are expected to warm up to a high of around 11 degrees Saturday before rising in Sunday to be back above 20 degrees next Monday and Tuesday, with a 60 percent chance of more snow Tuesday.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for areas near the Chippewa Valley, including central and southern Minnesota from noon Thursday through midnight Friday.
According to their reports they expect the storm to come in three parts, first developing Wednesday evening with occasional light snow and potentially freezing drizzle in southern and east central Minnesota, and in west central Wisconsin.
The second part is expected to start Thursday morning as the main storm moves out of the Plains, and into the Upper Midwest with the bulk of the heavy snow occurring there.
The blizzard warning says the third part is expected Thursday afternoon as strong northwest winds develop, and blizzard conditions will develop in parts of west central, southwest, and south central Minnesota.
They’re expecting travel could be very difficult in those times, and potentially very hazardous or impossible.
