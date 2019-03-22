With the heavier than usual February snowfall now melting, farmers are being warned of high runoff risks for manure.
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection currently rates the runoff risk as severe throughout the majority of Wisconsin and asked farmers to keep that in mind as they consider emptying manure storage that may be full.
Spreading manure while the risk of runoff is severe could cause manure runoff into streams, threatening water quality and leading to more algae blooms later in the year.
Jerry Clark, agriculture agent at the UW-Extension in Chippewa County, said that February and March always bring the highest runoff risk for manure.
“The risk is always high whenever there’s snowmelt,” Clark said.
This year’s snowfall also had the potential to make add more moisture to storage facilities, requiring that they be reduced.
Prior to that, the large amounts of snow also caused problems for farmers who spread manure daily, in some cases making it difficult to get to the fields and requiring storage.
“This year poised a different challenge,” Clark said.
The DATCP’s runoff forecast provides maps showing short-term runoff risk for daily application planning, taking into account soil saturation and temperature, weather forecast, snow and crop cover, and slope. It’s updated three times per day by the National Weather Service.
In a press release regarding runoff risk, Richard Castelnuovo, chief of resource management at DATCP, encouraged farmers to work with crop consultants, county land conservation offices, or the Department of Natural Resources for help identifying alternatives to high-risk spreading, such as stacking manure away from lakes or rivers, drinking water wells or areas with sinkholes or exposed bedrock.
“It’s always a bad idea to spread manure during high-risk runoff times, and we strongly advise against it,” Castelnuovo said.
According to the DATCP, if farmers must spread manure, crop consultants and county conservationists can help identify fields where the risk is lower.
While large animal farms permitted by the DNR have explicit language in their permits preventing spreading manure during times of high runoff risk except for emergency reasons, the average farm is mostly at the discretion of the farmer.
Ed Gorell, Wisconsin Farmers Union director for Chippewa, Clark, and Eau Claire Counties, said that in most cases people were farming by common sense.
Gorell said that the expense of handling manure and the waste of nutrients if it is taken away by runoff also requires farmers be very aware of the conditions.
Gorell said that by working within designated areas of low risk, most farmers are able to deal with manure despite the snow melt.
“The average size farms and down do spread on a daily basis,” Gorell said.
