Air Force musicians to perform at the Heyde Center for the Arts

The United States Air Force Band of Mid-America’s Airlifter Brass ensemble will present a concert at the Heyde Center for the Arts in Chippewa Falls on Saturday, Jan. 29, at 7:30 pm.

Admission is free and open to the public for this family-friendly, all-ages event. Masks are required.

“Having bands like this play around here is really important,” Chippewa Falls-based United States Army Veteran Andrew Cunningham said. “Especially with COVID, this kind of thing doesn’t happen around here very often, so it’s cool to see.”

Airlifter Brass is a brass quintet with percussion known for their versatility and outstanding musicianship. They perform every genre of music from traditional brass quintet repertoire and original arrangements of patriotic favorites to jazz standards and pop tunes. Whether rendering honor to America’s troops through ceremonial support, inspiring future generations through recruiting efforts, or connecting with our public through community concerts, each Airlifter Brass performance is thoughtfully planned for a blend of inspiration and entertainment.

Whether a military march, jazz standard or an original arrangement of patriotic favorites, each Airlifter Brass program is thoughtfully planned for a blend of inspiration and entertainment. Its repertoire has universal appeal and includes special programming for younger audiences. This ensemble not only performs in concert halls and civic events, but also adds a distinctive presence to official military ceremonies and events of state.

With the traditional instrumentation of two trumpets, French horn, trombone and tuba plus percussion, the ensemble is known for its versatility and outstanding musicianship. A component group of the Band of Mid-America, their performance repertoire spans five centuries, from the glorious antiphonal sounds of the Renaissance to the rich diversity of American musical styles.

These six gifted players proudly represent the skill and professionalism of the United States Air Force as musical ambassadors before military and civilian audiences throughout the band’s ten-state area of responsibility.

For more information on Airlifter Brass’ performance at the Heyde Center visit the event page on the Heyde Center website at cvca.net.

