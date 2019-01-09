The Chippewa Valley Regional Airport Wednesday reported continued growth in 2018.
According to the airports data, 47,262 total scheduled airline passengers used the airport in 2018 which, an increase of 2,342 over the same time period in 2017.
They also reported a 97 percent completion factor with only 3 percent of their flights cancelled.
Airport director Charity Zich said in a statement that they believe people are recognizing that the overall cost of traveling to an airport and including driving and lodging can drive up the cost of a trip.
Zich put the true cost of flying from another airport as up to $150 more on a four-day trip than flying out of the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport.
“Growing our airline service supports the entire Chippewa Valley so we would like to thank our local travelers who are more than ever considering the additional expense to drive and park at another airport when making their traveling decisions,” Zich said in the statement.
The Chippewa Valley Regional Airport is an FAA certified commercial service airport owned by Eau Claire County and operated by Eau Claire and Chippewa counties.
