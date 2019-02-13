Albert J. Steinmetz, 92, of Chippewa Falls passed away peacefully with his family by his side, Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at the Chippewa Manor Nursing Home.
Albert was born May 25, 1926, in the town of Lafayette, Chippewa County, the son of William and Anna (Gilardi) Steinmetz. He grew up on the family farm in Lafayette, with four other siblings. He was a World War II Veteran and enlisted in the U.S. Navy for four years. He served overseas in the Pacific Theatre in Saipan. Albert was employed by the Uniroyal Tire Plant in Eau Claire and retired after 42 years of service. He married Marian Lawler in 1947, at Holy Ghost Church, where they were life long members and they enjoyed 69 wonderful years together.
Albert was an avid reader and he especially enjoyed history and mystery books. He loved cooking and baking and was very clear minded right up until the time of his passing. He loved spending time with his four children, five grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
Albert is survived by two sons, Dennis of Bloomington, Minn., and Richard of Chippewa Falls; two daughters, Jeannie Haverly and Cheryl (Steve) Tannler, both of Chippewa Falls; five grandchildren, Dana (Rob) Keifer, Jess (Maylee) Haverly, Chad (Nicole) Haverly, Katelyn Steinmetz of Chippewa Falls and Jon (Christina) O’Malley; great-grandchildren, Siena and Brooklyn Haverly and Talon O’Malley; two sisters, Dorothy Christianson and Marge Barringer, both of Eau Claire; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marian, March 15, 2016; his parents; two sisters, Carol Groves and Lucille Hansen; and son-in-law, Daniel Haverly.
The family would like to thank all the staff at Chippewa Manor Nursing Home, along with St. Joseph Hospice, for there wonderful care.
Funeral services will be held at noon Friday, Feb. 15, at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls. The Rev. Joseph Albert Saleth will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Entombment will be in Hope Mausoleum in Chippewa Falls. Military rites will be conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of services at noon Friday, Feb. 15, at Holy Ghost Church, Chippewa Falls.
Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Chippewa Manor Nursing Home, Holy Ghost Church, St. Joseph’s Hospital, or Feed My People Food Bank.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.