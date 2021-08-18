Alford Plea to third-degree sexual assault entered in Chippewa falls case

A child sexual assault trial abruptly ended Friday in Chippewa County Court when the defendant entered a plea.

Daniel L. Brunner, 50, 648 Chippewa St., entered an Alford Plea to third-degree sexual assault, which means he maintains his innocence but acknowledges the jury has reasonable evidence to convict him. The maximum penalty for third-degree sexual assault is five years in prison.

Judge James Isaacson ordered a pre-sentence investigation, and he set sentencing for Nov. 15. Brunner must report to jail by Oct. 1.

Brunner had been charged with five counts of repeated sexual assault of the same child. Those charges have now been read-in and dismissed.

According to the criminal complaint, the assaults occurred between January 2012 and December 2016. The girl, who is now 20, told authorities that Brunner and his friends sexually assaulted her multiple times. She said that three of Brunner’s friends touched her in a sexual manner.

The trial began Thursday, and the victim began her testimony that afternoon before the trial adjourned for the day. Brunner entered his plea Friday morning before the case resumed.

Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell said the victim was believable.