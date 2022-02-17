Alice in Dairyland: Farmers face freezing temperatures to keep Wisconsin fed

Wisconsin is known as an agriculture powerhouse for producing a wide variety of nutritious, high-quality products. During the summer months, Wisconsinites are able to view the hard work of farmers through lush crop fields, fresh produce in farmers markets, and grazing animals. But, what do farmers do in the winter?

Through sub-zero temperatures, Wisconsin dairy and livestock farmers suit up with extra layers of clothing and brave the cold to take care of their animals. They also take extra measures to ensure warmth, safety, and comfort for the animals that are their livelihood.

Cows are more comfortable in colder temperatures and can begin to experience heat stress in well-ventilated barns at air temperatures as low as 65 degrees. However, when the extreme cold sets in, farmers close their barn doors to prevent cold air and moisture from leaking in. Due to their high body temperature, cows act as heaters in a closed barn during the winter, making the barn a comfortable temperature.

In addition to closing barns, farmers specially formulate rations for cows to ensure they are staying warm and check automatic heated waterers daily to ensure animals have access to water at all times.

Vulnerable to freezing temperatures, farmers also make sure calves are warm and healthy throughout the winter. Calves are fitted with jackets and extra straw and bedding are added to their pens to keep them cozy. In some cases, farmers will also increase the amount of feed calves receive so that they have plenty of energy for warmth. From making special rations to utilizing calf jackets, farmers do all they can to ensure their animals stay comfortable.

Crop farmers are thinking about winter way before the first snowflakes fall. In the late summer and fall, many farmers plant winter cover crops to sustain and refresh the soil. Winter cover crops help to prevent soil erosion, suppress cool-season weeds, improve soil fertility, and create a better seedbed for spring planting. During the winter months, crop farmers also finalize plans for crop rotations, stock up on needed fertilizers, purchase seeds, and work to fix equipment used during the growing season.

While winter is not a growing season for cranberries, cranberry farmers are also busy during the winter months. In the winter, farmers will flood the cranberry beds and freeze a layer of ice above the plants to protect them from the harsh cold. This process is repeated multiple times to develop a thick layer of ice above the plants. After a sheet of ice forms, they drive large trucks on to the ice and spread sand. As the ice melts in the spring, the sand falls into the beds to refresh them, add nutrients, promote growth, help reduce pests, and suppress disease.

No matter the season, farmers are constantly working to care for their land, animals, and resources and continue to innovate, learn, and adapt to provide the best care for their farms.

