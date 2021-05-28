Alice in Dairyland: Preparing for June Dairy Month

June Dairy Month is a time to give thanks and highlight our state’s dairy farmers and processors. One of my favorite things about June Dairy Month is having the opportunity to visit farms around the state for dairy breakfasts, farm tours, and more.

There are more than 7,000 dairy farms that contribute to Wisconsin’s legacy as “America’s Dairyland” and work hard every day to provide high quality dairy products. Dairy foods provide a unique nutrient profile that is beneficial for people of all ages and a natural source of immune-boosting nutrients including vitamin A, vitamin D, and protein.

Dairy farmers also have a long history of protecting their land and water to ensure the success of future generations, farms, and communities. Wisconsin has more than 28 watershed groups led by dairy farmers that protect thousands of acres of land and water. Wisconsin dairy farmers have dedicated their lives to feeding communities across the state, country, and world and I am proud to be from one of the family-owned dairy farms that help make up 95% of all Wisconsin dairy farms.