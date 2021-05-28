Alice in Dairyland: Preparing for June Dairy Month

June Dairy Month is a time to give thanks and highlight our state’s dairy farmers and processors. One of my favorite things about June Dairy Month is having the opportunity to visit farms around the state for dairy breakfasts, farm tours, and more.
There are more than 7,000 dairy farms that contribute to Wisconsin’s legacy as “America’s Dairyland” and work hard every day to provide high quality dairy products. Dairy foods provide a unique nutrient profile that is beneficial for people of all ages and a natural source of immune-boosting nutrients including vitamin A, vitamin D, and protein.
Dairy farmers also have a long history of protecting their land and water to ensure the success of future generations, farms, and communities. Wisconsin has more than 28 watershed groups led by dairy farmers that protect thousands of acres of land and water. Wisconsin dairy farmers have dedicated their lives to feeding communities across the state, country, and world and I am proud to be from one of the family-owned dairy farms that help make up 95% of all Wisconsin dairy farms.
With deep roots in the dairy community, I’ve been incredibly fortunate to grow up beside other dedicated dairy farm families. Their dedication to providing delicious and wholesome dairy products is recognized around the world. It is no surprise that our state has a strong tradition of producing high-quality milk and cheese products. Our state’s nearly 1,200 licensed cheesemakers produce over 600 varieties, types, and styles of cheese.
Growing up on a dairy farm, I have always had a passion for the dairy community and love attending June Dairy Month celebrations. For June 2021, many county dairy promotion groups are planning in-person or drive-thru June Dairy Month events. Regardless of the layout, these are wonderful opportunities to explore your local agricultural community, show support for local farmers, and fill up on delicious Wisconsin dairy products!
The dairy industry has a $45 billion impact on our state’s economy. Producing high-quality dairy products like milk, cheese, yoghurt, butter, and ice cream is what our farmers and processors do best. I encourage you to watch for more information about June Dairy Month celebrations near you and show your appreciation for the dairy community by attending these local events this summer.
You can also celebrate June Dairy Month and support local dairy farmers by including dairy products in your diet and looking for the “Proudly Wisconsin” badges to ensure you are buying Wisconsin cheese and dairy products. To learn more and find events near you, visit https://wisconsindairy.org/national-dairy-month.
Julia Nunes is serving as Wisconsin’s 73rd Alice in Dairyland. Alice in Dairyland is Wisconsin’s agriculture ambassador employed by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection. Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin is a partial sponsor of the Alice in Dairyland program.