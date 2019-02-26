With a snow event at least once a week for the past four weeks, Plant Services colleagues at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital often are burning the midnight oil to make sure parking lots, sidewalks, exit doors and even roofs are clear of snow for safety.
Tim Bresina and John Oliver, who have been with the hospital for 31 and 14 years, respectively, are dubbed “snow-removal specialists.” Although that’s not their official title, colleagues at the hospital honor them as such.
As soon as the National Weather Service starts talking about a winter weather event, Bresina and Oliver are planning — plotting.
HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week and every day of the year to take care of patients. For Bresina, Oliver and other Plant Services colleagues called to snow-removal duty, that means making sure patients are able to get to the hospital doors safely.
It also means being vigilant about medical staff being able to park and walk into the hospital in a hurry.
Pat DeLong, plant services facilitator at the hospital, said Bresina and Oliver take that task very seriously.
“Long before the snow season starts they’re checking equipment and prepping it for winter,” he said Monday while looking out over the snow-cleared colleague parking lot. “Tim (Bresina) will come in on his day off just to assess the grounds and any needs in the event something may have been missed or overlooked.
“They take a lot of pride in the parking lots and driveways looking good under these extreme weather conditions.”
Even more impressive is the coordination that goes into clearing the lots and walkways early in the morning before the hospital gets hopping.
“No one needs to call them in. We don’t have a winter weather schedule,” DeLong said.
“They’ve been doing it so long they just know what is needed and they do it,” he said of Bresina and Oliver’s coordination. “They know better than anyone what to do, and they have everything cleared by the time colleagues arrive in the morning.”
The men have skid steers with snow blowers and buckets, heavy duty pick-up trucks and a one-ton dump truck with a plow. But, like city and county snow removal, the hospital also invests in 75 tons of salt.
As snow begins to fall again this week, Plant Services colleagues will continue to be diligent.
“I’m really proud of them,” DeLong said of the colleagues. “The expectation is high here. Many patients who come here don’t have a choice — they need immediate care. We need to have the cleanest lots around. It’s about safety.”
