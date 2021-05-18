'American Pickers,' to film in Wisconsin this July, looking for private collections

One of the most-watched collectible hunting programs may just be coming to your backyard.

“American Pickers,” a popular television program focused on the buying and selling of antique items, is planning a return to Wisconsin this July. They’re looking for leads throughout the state, specifically interesting characters with interesting items.

“American Pickers” is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking” on The History Channel. The hit show follows skilled pickers Mike Wolfe and Danielle Colby as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques.

Along the way, they want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items. The Pickers have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before. They are ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them.

Sarah Perkins, producer for “American Pickers,” said even though the pandemic is beginning to show signs of letting up, the show will continue to observe and obey local COVID-19 safety laws and procedures.

