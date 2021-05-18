 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'American Pickers,' to film in Wisconsin this July, looking for private collections
0 comments
top story

'American Pickers,' to film in Wisconsin this July, looking for private collections

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
American Pickers

Danielle Colby (left) and Mike Wolfe (right) have starred in the hit History Channel program "American Pickers," for 22 seasons.

 CHIPPEWA HERALD

One of the most-watched collectible hunting programs may just be coming to your backyard.

“American Pickers,” a popular television program focused on the buying and selling of antique items, is planning a return to Wisconsin this July. They’re looking for leads throughout the state, specifically interesting characters with interesting items.

“American Pickers” is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking” on The History Channel. The hit show follows skilled pickers Mike Wolfe and Danielle Colby as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques.

Along the way, they want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items. The Pickers have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before. They are ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them.

Sarah Perkins, producer for “American Pickers,” said even though the pandemic is beginning to show signs of letting up, the show will continue to observe and obey local COVID-19 safety laws and procedures.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“We understand that with the proliferation of COVID-19, we are all facing very uncertain times,” Perkins said. “We at ‘American Pickers’ are taking the pandemic very seriously and will be following all guidelines and protocols for safe filming as outlined by each state. While we plan to be in Wisconsin in July, we will continue to re-schedule if conditions change for the worse. Regardless, we are excited to continue to reach the many collectors in the area to discuss their years of picking.”

The popular History Channel program has been on the air for 22 seasons and attracts millions of viewers per year.

Those interested in appearing on the program can reach out via 1-855-OLD-RUST (653-7878) or email them at AmericanPickers@cineflix.com. In your message, you need only share your name, city and state, contact information and a brief description of your collection. The Pickers only pick private collections, so no stores, malls, flea markets, museums, auctions, businesses or anything open to the public will be considered.

For more information on “American Pickers,” you can visit its website https://www.history.com/shows/american-pickers.

American Pickers Flyer
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NYC Arab Americans want more than ceasefire

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UPDATE: Amber alert resolved in Menomonie, teen located
Local News

UPDATE: Amber alert resolved in Menomonie, teen located

An Amber Alert has been issued for a teen last seen in Menomonie in the late morning hours on Sunday. Samantha K. Stephenson, 13, is a 5-foot-3, 105-pound female with brown hair and blue eyes last seen wearing a white Rick and Morty hoodie, black sweat pants and glasses. If you have any information pertaining to this alert, contact the Menomonie Police Department at 1-800-263-5906.

UPDATE: Amber alert canceled; teen located
Local News

UPDATE: Amber alert canceled; teen located

An Amber Alert has been issued for a teen last seen in Menomonie in the late morning hours on Sunday. Samantha K. Stephenson, 13, is a 5-foot-3, 105-pound female with brown hair and blue eyes last seen wearing a white Rick and Morty hoodie, black sweat pants and glasses. If you have any information pertaining to this alert, contact the Menomonie Police Department at 1-800-263-5906.

Betty Jewel Lynn
Obituaries

Betty Jewel Lynn

PRAIRIE FARM—Betty Jewel Lynn, 67, of Prairie Farm died Monday, May 3, 2021 at Pioneer Nursing Home. She was born October 2, 1953, in Texas to…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News