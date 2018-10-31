Another year of sweets and dressing up.
Tuesday afternoon, the annual Halloween festivity trick or treating took place in downtown Chippewa Falls. Hundreds of kids and parents walked up and down Main Street wearing costumes and receiving candy from local businesses and homes. Following the downtown event, families were encouraged to walk door-to-door throughout Chippewa Falls and receive sugary treats.
The end time of 7 p.m. is earlier than in past years, but mother to a young son, Michelle Anderson, said the earlier ends time aren’t so bad.
“Well, we usually go when I’m done with work around 5, so we aren’t out that late anyway,” Anderson said. “And this is the time of year it starts to get darker outside earlier, so we don’t want to be out too late after dark anyways.”
Another father and two young girls, Jason Poquette, said his girls didn’t even know there was an end time for trick or treating.
“Every year we usually go home around the same time, so it isn’t a big deal that we have to be done by seven,” Poquette said. “I think they did it so less people would be walking around after dark and so kids would be safer. Plus I think people may complain if there are a bunch of kids on their door step late into the night, so it is probably a good deal for everyone.”
Some of the most popular outfits that ordained Main Street Wednesday afternoon included superheroes such as Batman, Spider-Man and Captain America. Other popular costumes were inspired by current mainstream powerhouse franchises such as the Incredibles, Harry Potter and horror icons such as the face of the “Halloween” franchise Michael Myers.
According to usa.today.com, the most popular Halloween costume his year in Wisconsin is a T-Rex. The popular costume features an inflatable T-Rex fit with a hole for the wearer’s head in the neck of the prehistoric beast. Other popular costumes in bordering states include a pumpkin in Minnesota, Mickey Mouse in Illinois and Wolverine in Michigan.
While the end time for Halloween 2018 was pushed forward, Poquette said his children had just as much fun on the spooky night as always.
“My kids love Halloween and this year was no exception,” Poquette said. “They love getting a bunch of candy, they get excited to put on their costumes and we enjoy taking them out. And it usually involves my wife and I walking around outside a lot, so thankfully the weather was decent this year.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.