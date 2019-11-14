A talented group of high school students are bringing a production together this weekend that is bound to intrigue and entertain.
The Chippewa Falls High School Thespians are presenting their fall play “An Evening of One-Acts!” this weekend at Chippewa Falls Senior High School.
The show’s three performances are at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the high school auditorium. Tickets cost $5 and $3 for students.
The playful production will consist of three 30-minute one-act plays, including “Check Please,” a series of disastrous blind dates; “10 Ways to Survive the Zombie Apocalypse,” a comedic guide to staying alive when the animated corpses of all your friends attempt to devour your sweet, warm flesh; and “This is a Test,” a culmination of everything that could possibly go wrong during an important exam.
Director Michele Nuttelman said each of the one-act plays chosen for the production were decided to provide a variety of entertainment genres and to give actors the best chance to flex their acting chops.
“We picked these plays because we think they’re funny, entertaining and they give our students an opportunity to try out some different characters,” Nuttelman said. “We’ve been working on it for about six weeks, and we have a lot of new actors this year — a lot of freshman and sophomores who haven’t been in a play before — so they’ve grown a lot through learning to portray a character. They’ve all put a lot of work into their part to make their characters interesting.”
Another unique aspect of the production is a senior with a love for film is taking the director’s chair for one of the productions. “10 Ways to Survive the Zombie Apocalypse” is being helmed by senior Isabelle Polnaszek. The future film student said the production has shown her the responsibility placed upon a director and how important it is for any production to have a competent director.
“It’s been really fun but kind of stressful,” Polnaszek said. “I’m not used to having to be the one with the plan. It’s much easier to just be told what to do all of the time. But overall it’s been a great experience and I feel lucky that I get to do it.”
Now that rehearsals have ceased, costumes are made, sets are dressed and tickets are being purchased, Nuttelman said she, the cast and crew are looking forward to a great run of shows, with something to offer for the whole family.
“Each play is a little bit different, but they’re all really funny and really enjoyable,” Nuttelman said. “We just hope people come this weekend and enjoy, laugh and have a good time.”
