A new home for a historic area elementary school has commenced construction.
A groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday afternoon in Lafayette for the new Stillson Elementary School building about a mile west of the school’s current location in Chippewa Falls near Lake Wissota. Members of the community, students from Stillson Elementary, employees of Miron Construction and members of the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District were in attendance to celebrate the much anticipated project.
The ground has been broken on a Chippewa Falls School District project.
The new Stillson Elementary building is being built on a 36-acre site in the town of Lafayette, a drastic upscale from the current six-acre site the current Stillson Elementary location is built on. The 30-acre increase will yield more space for a parking lot, playground, athletic fields and more. In addition to the building itself, the Lafayette Town Board is working to approve plans to widen the road in front of the site and add turn and bike lanes to ensure travel to and from the school is as safe as possible for staff, children and their parents.
Stillson Elementary Principal Carol Wilczek said it is exciting for Stillson to be receiving a new building, as it is the first in over two decades.
“This is such an exciting time for the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District,” Wilczek said. “To be building the first new elementary school in town since Parkview was built in 1995 is very exciting. Our new Stillson will support 21st century learning, student centered learning, teacher collaboration areas and continued positive school climate.”
Chippewa Falls School District Superintendent Heidi Eliopoulos said the decision to back the referendum and have a new Stillson Elementary building be approved is a sign of the school board and the community coming together to invest in the future of the area’s kids.
“This project was the board formally assessing the needs of our district, gathering feedback from our community and passing a resolution to bring this referendum to our community,” Eliopoulos said. “Our board has elected to represent the interests of our community and provide oversight for our public schools. They are committed to providing continuous growth and leadership in the community.”
In early 2018, a $65 million referendum was approved with 53% of voter approval to build a new home for Stillson Elementary School, and making additions and improvements to the existing Chippewa Falls Senior High School and Chippewa Falls Middle School buildings.
The middle school will use its portion of the funds for improvements and repairs to the property, in addition to expanding the technology and space offered at the school.
The STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) lab at Chi-Hi will include a new science lab, improved technology and other various improvements to the building with the funds allocated through the spring 2018 referendum.
Chippewa Falls School Board Member Sharon McIlquham and her children attended Stillson and she said she is grateful the school is receiving needed improvements and is staying in the area it belongs in.
“I’m excited that Stillson is going to remain a neighborhood school in Lafayette,” Mcllquham said. “We believe the town and the school district can collaborate to make sure that Stillson is placed in the best location available as well as be able to provide a safe way for our kids to bike back and forth to school.”
A groundbreaking ceremony was held for the Chi-Hi location Wednesday afternoon and an event is planned at Chippewa Falls Middle School on Tuesday, May 21, at 4:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.