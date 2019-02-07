Back for its sixth year, Lake Wissota will be home to the Jig’s Up Blugold Ice Fishing Contest on Saturday.
The contest runs from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, with no pre-registrations.
Instead, participants register one fish per ticket they purchase. The tickets are $25 with no limit on the number of tickets you can buy.
This year the contest boasts more than $80,000 in cash and prizes, including a 2-year lease on a 2019 Ford F150 truck drawn from all registered tickets.
Sheryl Poirier, assistant director of programs for Recreation and Sport Operations at UW-Eau Claire, said without pre-registration it was hard to guess the turnout ahead of time, but the increased prize-winning opportunities could draw a crowd.
Specifically, with the truck winner being drawn from all registered tickets, there is a guaranteed winner.
“So we’re expecting a bigger turnout,” Poirier said.
In the 2018 contest they had over 1,200 registered tickets.
Poirier noted that they also have a bunch of other contest options, including raffle prizes, gift card prizes for the top fish by weight in each category and a “The One that Got Away” drawing from all ticket holders that did not register a fish and turn in their tickets by 2:30 p.m.
The Lake Wissota Lion’s Club will also be holding their own meat and gun raffles, as well as a 50/50 drawing.
“They can win in many ways,” Poirier said.
The contest also includes free fishing for kids at noon, with a lunch.
Saturday there is no more snow expected, and the National Weather Service is predicting it to be partly sunny with a high near 11.
