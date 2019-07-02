The McDonell Central Catholic High School Choir in Chippewa Falls recently returned from a week trip to Dublin, Ireland, where it had a plethora of experiences many students their age never see.
During the trip, the group of 18 students and their chaperones participated in the Dublin Choral Festival along with two other choirs from Michigan and Virginia. At the festival was a mixture of different generations of performers, with the students from McDonell being the youngest at the festival.
McDonell choral director Maria Hagan said the students cherished the opportunity to experience a different culture and learn from the more experienced performers included in the festival lineup.
“They loved it,” Hagan said. “From a musical perspective, they really enjoyed working with some of the more mature singers. That’s not something they traditionally get to do in a school setting. I think they appreciated what the older singers brought in terms of their lifelong experience. They also appreciated the time to get to immerse themselves in Irish culture and get to know some of the locals. Both from the musical side and the tourist side, this was a great experience for the kids.”
McDonell worked with a company called Music Celebrations International to plan the trip, as the company regularly works with oversees festivals and groups to coordinate trips such as McDonell’s recent trip to Ireland. The group had the option to go to a variety of different locations, Hagan said, but Ireland was the preferred choice because of its accessibility to the average American tourist.
“It’s a fairly easy entry for international travel for students, because it’s the same language and the Irish are very friendly,” Hagan said. “Some of these students have never traveled internationally, and this is the first plane ride for a lot of students, so Dublin was the preferred destination over Paris or Germany due to having to be more familiar with some of those languages.”
Now that the kids are all back home for summer break, Hagan said the next international trip won’t be for at least a few years. The 2019 Dublin trip included 18 of the choir’s 34 students, a number Hagan said is not ideal but was necessary due to the limited time available to them to fundraise for the trip.
She said her recommended course of action would be to have a large scale international trip every four years, so every student who is a part of the McDonell choir has the opportunity to go abroad once during their time at the private Catholic school.
“If we put ourselves on a four year cycle, where we know once every four years we’re going to go, it gives students and families the opportunity to save the money and fund raise,” Hagan said. “The hope is that everyone can travel and have this type of experience.”
While the students have touched back down on American soil and their international experience has concluded, the 18 McDonell students will now take their Irish experience with them throughout the rest of their choral careers — and life in general.
