An update for our readers

We’re listening.

After much thoughtful consideration and planning, on Friday I had shared an announcement from us here at the Chippewa Herald detailing our plans to move to a four-day print frequency of your newspaper. It was a decision none of us here took lightly. We understand fully the trust our readers have in us and the importance of local news to our community. These are responsibilities we take very seriously.

Since Friday we have heard much feedback, positive and supportive as well as constructively critical. We’ve been listening attentively.

Despite the ongoing and persistent economic pressures on our business associated with the pandemic, and the fundamental change in the way most of our readers have moved to both a print and digital news consumption habit, we have made a further decision to pause on our plans to reduce print publishing frequency.

We agree with you that the timing is not right.