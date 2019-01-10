HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital recently named Andrea Blaeser as director of the HSHS St. Joseph’s Foundation. She begans her new role earlier this week. Blaeser will lead the fundraising efforts at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital.
Blaeser comes to the hospital from the Boy Scouts of America – Chippewa Valley Council, where she served as development director since 2010. Prior to that, she served with Catholic Charities in Eau Claire.
“Andrea brings to St. Joseph’s Hospital a wealth of experience in fundraising and a record of success within our region,” said Andy Bagnall, president and CEO, HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital and HSHS Western Wisconsin Division. “She is highly regarded throughout the Chippewa Valley and we’re happy to have her in our HSHS family.”
Blaeser has a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree from UW-Eau Claire, as well as a certificate in nonprofit development leadership.
