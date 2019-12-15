A special night at a special Chippewa Falls holiday hot spot saw fewer lights and a closer connection.
The annual “Walk through the Park” event at the Irvine Park Christmas Village was held in Chippewa Falls Saturday night, where hundreds of people flocked to the Christmas lights and decorations adorning the park.
From 5 to 6:30 p.m. no cars were allowed in the park, and only walking through the park was allowed in order to allow the lights to shine to their fullest potential.
Sponsored by Chippewa Valley Newspapers and Lee Enterprises, the happy walkers received free hot chocolate and a smattering of Christmas cookies to enhance their experience during the event.
Mother of two Amy Sampson said she wanted to take her kids to Irvine Park to see the stories displays and decorations during the “Walk through the Park,” event because it is a safer environment and they could see the lights more clearly.
“Usually there are a lot of cars driving around the park, so it’s nice to be able to walk around and not have to worry about looking out for them,” Sampson said. “My kids are having fun, so it is fun for them to be able to run around and look at all of the lights. And with all the snow and cold lately, tonight is a welcomed change for sure.” The expectation at the Irvine Park Christmas Village is when cars enter the park to view the lights and displays they need to turn off their headlights as to not diminish the experience of other drivers and passersby. But the “Walk through the Park” event had barricades in front of the main entrance to ensure only walkers would be admitted, and the experience saw the dozens of families who attended become engrossed at the ever-growing displays.
Village of Lake Hallie native Rodger Anderson, who has attended the Christmas Village display at Irvine Park each year for decades, said the event is always a standout of the holiday season.
“This is a fun event because it really emphasizes aspects of the displays,” Anderson said. “A lot of the time there is too many lights shining to see everything super clear, but not having any cars around really helps that. Don’t get me wrong, it is a great place to visit normally, but this timeframe is special.”
The Christmas Village at Irvine Park is open through New Year’s Eve.
